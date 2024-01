The board of PTC Industries on Wednesday approved preferential issue of up to 2.35 lakh shares to certain non-promoters at ₹6,000 each, aggregating up to ₹141.25 crore. Among the investors are Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia and Himalaya Finance & Investment Co (one lakh shares each).

Shares of PTC Industries, after jumping to as high as ₹7,479.90, closed at ₹7,103.80, down 1.92 per cent over the previous day’s close on the BSE.

