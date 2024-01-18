Puravankara Ltd has launched a ‘wellness’ themed plotted development project named Purva Soukhyam in Guduvancheri, Chennai. The project comprises over 2,200 plots ranging from 600 sq. ft. to 5,000 sq. ft.

Abhishek Kapoor, Group CEO of Puravankara, said, “Purva Soukhyam is designed to provide residents with a comfortable and balanced lifestyle and marks a paradigm shift in the plotted development space in Chennai.”

It will also feature health and fitness programs, yoga and meditation classes, spa services, nutritional counselling, sports courts, swimming pools, outdoor fitness areas, walking and cycling tracks, meditation zones, green spaces, and community gathering spots promoting an active lifestyle. Earlier last year, the company launched a music-themed project, Purva Raagam, in Thirumazhisai.

The stock surged by 5.90 per cent on the BSE, trading at ₹228.15 as of 12:26 pm.