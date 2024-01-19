Ramco Systems has entered into a partnership with BDO India LLP, part of BDO International.

Commenting on the partnership, Milind Kothari, Managing Partner, BDO India, said, “We are glad to collaborate with Ramco to forge a path towards a one-stop global payroll future. This strategic partnership combines the capabilities of Ramco’s leading payroll platform with our strong expertise in advisory and global delivery to offer solutions that transform, simplify and streamline payroll processes with a holistic view of global operations.”

Sundar Subramanian, Chief Executive Officer, Ramco Systems, said, “Joining forces with BDO India reflects our dedication to delivering cutting-edge technology bundled with associated services, to enable a world-class payroll experience. We are very excited to share how Ramco & BDO India will offer an integrated payroll service for MNCs operating across the globe.”

The stock closed at ₹321 on the NSE, up by 2.67 per cent against previous close.