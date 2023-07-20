The share price of Jio Financial Services, the demerged financial services unit of Reliance Industries, has been determined at a higher-than-expected Rs 261.85 during a special trading session for the parent company's stock on Thursday.

Reliance's stock was trading at Rs 2,580 apiece on the day, compared to its close of Rs 2,841.85 on Wednesday.

Analysts had estimated the share price of Reliance Strategic Investments, which will be renamed Jio Financial Services, would be valued at between Rs 160 and Rs 190 per share.