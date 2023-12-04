Electric motorcycle company Revolt Motors, a subsidiary of RattanIndia Enterprises, has announced crossing 100 dealerships across the country.

RattanIndia Enterprises’ Business Chairperson, Anjali Rattan, shared her thoughts on this milestone, stating, “We are immensely proud of reaching this milestone. It echoes our unwavering dedication to shaping a future where eco-conscious mobility is not just a choice but a seamless reality. With this momentum, we are set to continue the expansion of our dealership footprint and strive towards our goal of making electric motorcycles available to every Indian.

Revolt Motors had recently paid ₹50 crore to the Government as a penalty fined by the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) for violating the guidelines under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme.

RattanIndia stock rose by 4.54 per cent on the NSE and traded at ₹79.45 on the NSE at 3:11 pm on Monday.

