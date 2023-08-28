Saianand Commercial Ltd.’s shares were down by 6.12 per cent after the company reported a 66 per cent decrease in profit for the quarter that ended June 30, 2023, at Rs. 15.17 lakh compared to Rs. 45.0 lakh during the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s revenues were up by 16 per cent to Rs. 2.24 crore compared to Rs. 1.92 crore last year. Sequentially, the company’s profits were lower by 93 per cent compared to Rs. 2.39 crore in the previous quarter.

The shares were down by 6.12 per cent to Rs. 0.46 at 10.55 a.m. on the BSE.