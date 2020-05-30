Markets

SEBI extends power of attorney norms implementation date to August 1

PTI New Delhi | Updated on May 30, 2020 Published on May 30, 2020

Markets regulator SEBI has extended to August 1, 2020 the date for implementing norms pertaining to power of attorney given by clients to trading members or clearing members.

The regulator had in February 2020 specified guidelines with regard to margin obligations to be given by way of pledge and re-pledge in the depository system. The provisions of the circular were to come into effect from June 1, 2020.

In a bid to curb the misuse of power of attorney (POA) given by the clients to the trading member (TM) or clearing member (CM), SEBI had prescribed that margin obligations to be given in the form of securities by client will be by way of pledge or re-pledge in the depository system.

Besides, title transfer of securities to the client collateral demat account of the TM/ CM for margin purposes will not be permitted.

In cases where a client has given a POA in favour of a TM / CM, such holding of POA will not be considered as equivalent to the collection of margin by the TM/ CM in respect of securities held in the demat account of the client with effect from June 1, the regulator had said.

However, amid the situation arising due to COVID-19, the regulator received representations from stock brokers and broker associations regarding difficulty in implementing the provisions due to work in progress by market infrastructure institutions.

”...it has been decided to extend the implementation date of the ... provision to August 01, 2020 and align it with the implementation of mechanism of pledge re-pledge through the Depository system,” SEBI said in a circular on Friday.

