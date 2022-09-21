hamburger

Markets

SEBI considers ASBA payment mode also for secondary market

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: Sep 21, 2022
Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson of Securities and Exchange Board of India

Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson of Securities and Exchange Board of India | Photo Credit: FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Market regulator plans to replicate ASBA payment system in secondary market

After the huge success of the ASBA (Application Supported by Blocked Amount) payment system for IPOs, SEBI plans to replicate it forbuying and selling of stocks in the secondary market. At a fintech summit in Mumbai on Wednesday,SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said the regulator was working on a system sans structural vulnerabilities.

When retail investors bid for IPOs, the application money remains blocked in their own bank accounts. It is deducted when the shares are allotted. SEBI is considering a similar system for the secondary market.

On algo trading

Buch said that certain principles should be followed in the markets for the sake of more transparency. “If algos claim they can deliver 350 per cent return, they must be open for SEBI validation. It cannot be a black box.We are not for or against algo trading as long as there is sufficient transparency and disclosures. Claims that cannot be audited and validated will not be permitted,” she said.

Also Read
Businesses cannot be run on black box model: SEBI chief on algo trading
Published on September 21, 2022
stock market
stock exchanges
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you