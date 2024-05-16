May 16, 2024 09:06

Transport Corp: Net profit at Rs 103 cr vs Rs 26 cr (YoY), Revenue at Rs 1079 cr vs Rs 979 cr (YoY)

Honeywell Automation: Net profit at Rs 148 cr vs Rs 112 cr (YoY) , Revenue at Rs 951 cr vs Rs 850 cr. (YoY)

Somany Ceramics: Net profit at Rs 34 cr vs Rs 24 cr (YoY) , Revenue at Rs 732 cr vs Rs 675 cr. (YoY)

Titagarh Rail: Net profit up 64% at ₹79 cr vs ₹48.2 cr, Revenue up 8% at ₹1,052.4 cr vs ₹974.2 cr (YoY)

CMS: Net profit up 14.3% at ₹91.4 cr vs ₹80 cr, Revenue up 25.1% at ₹627 cr vs ₹501 cr (YoY)

Mankind: Net profit up 65.1% at ₹471.2 cr vs ₹285.4 cr, Revenue up 19% At ₹2,441.1 Cr Vs ₹2,052.7 Cr (YoY)

Pricol: Net profit up 39.3% at ₹41.5 cr vs ₹29.8 cr, Revenue up 11.1% at ₹566.2 cr vs ₹509.7 cr (YoY)

Medi Assist: Net Profit at Rs 25.8 cr Vs Rs 17.1 cr, Revenue at Rs 167 cr vs Rs 136 cr (YoY)

M&M: Company says XUV 3XO registers over 50,000 bookings within 60 minutes

Eicher Motors: Company’s unit VE Commercial Vehicles enters into joint venture agreement with I Triangle Info tech.

Oil upstream stocks: Windfall Tax on crude oil cut to ₹5,700/t from ₹8,400/t

Aadhar Housing: Blue Diamond bought 23,00,000 Shares at Rs 315/ Share

Infosys: SAPE marsys in pact for customer engagement platform

Arrow Green: Company announced grant of process for making medicated bands which allow application of more than one medication for delivery to the wound and bands made by them

Quick Heal: Company partners with EET Group for cybersecurity solutions in Europe

TVS Motor: Company introduces operations in Italy

Easy trip planners: company partners with google wallet to elevate travel experience

Berger Paints: Net profit up 19.5% at ₹222.6 cr vs ₹185.7 cr, Revenue up 3.1% at ₹2,520.3 cr vs ₹2,443.6 cr (YoY)

NCC: Net profit at Rs 187 cr vs Rs 178 cr (YoY), Revenue at Rs. 5646 cr vs Rs 4016 cr. (YoY)

Kokuyo Camlin: Net profit at Rs 10 cr vs Rs 9 cr (YoY), Revenue at Rs.217 cr vs Rs 216 cr. (YoY)

Jindal Stainless: Net profit at Rs 501 cr vs Rs 716 cr (YoY) , Revenue at Rs 9454 cr vs Rs 9765 cr. (YoY)

DLF: Company says guidance for fiscal ‘24-’25 is Rs. 17, 000 crores in sales

Paradeep Phosphates: Net profit at Rs 21.5 cr vs Rs 10 cr, Revenue at Rs 2242 cr vs Rs 3644 cr. (YoY)

Redington: Net profit up 10% at ₹325.6 cr vs ₹310.1 cr, Revenue up 2.7% at ₹22,433.4 cr vs ₹21,848.6 cr (YoY)

LIC Housing: Net profit down 7.6% at ₹1,090.8 cr vs ₹1,180 cr, NII up 12.4% at ₹2,237.6 cr vs ₹1,990.3 cr (YoY)

MOIL: Net profit up 12.6% at ₹91.1 cr vs ₹81 cr, Revenue down 2.8% at ₹416 cr vs ₹428.1 cr (YoY)

Goa Carbon: Net profit up 77.4% at ₹9.4 cr vs ₹5.3 cr, Revenue down 43.5% at ₹178.5 cr vs ₹316 cr (YoY)

Dixon Tech: Net profit at Rs 98.5 cr vs Rs 79 cr (YoY) , Revenue at Rs 4658 cr vs Rs 3065 cr. (YoY)

*Signature:*Net profit at ₹41.0 cr vs ₹7.7 cr, Revenue at ₹694 cr vs ₹705 cr (YoY)

Star Cement: NCLT approves amalgamation of 3 units of Star Cement with arm Star Cement Meghalaya.

SBI: Company Hikes DEPOSIT Rates Deposit rates hiked by 0.25% - 0.75%

JK Cement: Company’s board approves re-appointment of Raghavpat Singhania as MD for 5 years w.e.f. June 17, 2025.

HDFC Life Insurance: Company declares all-time high bonus of ₹3,722 crore

Bajaj finance: Company allotted NCD’S worth up to 13.05B Rupees

NLC India: Net profit down 86.2% at ₹114.2 cr vs ₹830 cr, Revenue down 31% at ₹3,540 cr vs ₹5,134 cr (YoY)

Visaka: Net profit at Rs 1.0 cr vs Rs 4.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 396 cr vs Rs 452 cr (YoY)