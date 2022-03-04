Sensex down 391 points intraday, Nifty below 16,400

WEBONLY

The benchmark indices were trading lower during the afternoon session on Friday. The market started on a weak note amid negative global cues as Russia escalated its aggression against Ukraine, triggering a sell-off.

The indices slumped further in morning trade, with heavyweights such as the HDFC twins and Hindustan Unilever recording new 52-week lows. The indices, having recovered from the day’s lows, are trading lower, dragged by auto, consumer durables, FMCG and metals.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 54,711.38, down 391.3 points or 0.71 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 54,741.98 and a low of 53,887.72. The Nifty 50 was trading at 16,367.85, down 130.20 points or 0.79 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 16,373.30 and a low of 16,133.80.

Dr Reddy’s, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Ultratech Cement and UPL were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while Maruti, Hindustan Unielver, Asian Paints, Hero Motocorp and ONGC were the top losers..

IT, pharma in focus

On the sectoral front, all the indices except Nifty IT and NIfty Pharma, were in the red. Auto, consumer durables, FMCG, realty and metals witnessed increased pressure.

Nifty IT was up 0.50 per cent, while Nifty Pharma was up 0.22 per cent. Meanwhile, Nifty Auto and Nifty Consumer Durables were down over 2 per cent each. Nifty Realty was down nearly 2 per cent. Nifty FMCG and Nifty Metals were down over 1 per cent each.

Broader indices

The broader market was also under pressure with the broader indices trading in the red.

The Nifty Midcap 50 was down 1.25 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 0.61 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 1.49 per cent, while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 0.74 per cent.

The volatility index softened 2.13 per cent to 27.55.