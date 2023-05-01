India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Monday, May 1, for a public holiday.

The markets will resume trading on Tuesday, May 2.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.84% to close at 18,065, reclaiming the 18,000 level after two months, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.76% to 61,112.44 on Friday, boosted by healthy corporate earnings. Both the indexes posted their best month since November.

Also read: Index Outlook: Nifty 50, Sensex gear up for more rally

The Indian rupee strengthened 0.02% to finish at 81.8250 per U.S. dollar, amid muted Asian currencies. It advanced 0.33% for the week, while also marking its second consecutive monthly gain.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield ended at 7.1196%, up 2 basis points as the weekly debt auction added to the overall supply. For the month, the yield plunged 20 bps, the biggest such move in over three years.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   