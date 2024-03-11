After sweeping the secondary market, the fear of missing out fever seems to have gripped the primary market, with corporates rushing to raise funds before the financial year ends this month.

Seven initial public offerings will raise ₹720 crore this week. Two companies will be listed on the mainboard, and five will be listed on SME exchanges.

Relentlessly rally and optimistic outlook for India despite the global challenges have pushed key benchmark indices to new highs.

Investors have ramped up equity investment, especially through mutual fund schemes, touching a new high and inflows through Systematic Investment Plan, hitting a record ₹19,187 crore amid rising concern over valuation.

Viraj Gandhi, CEO of Samco Mutual Fund, said inflows into equity mutual fund schemes have hit a 22-month high of Rs 26,866 crore, powered by a huge ₹11,262 crore in sectoral funds.

He said the 20 NFOs raised ₹11,470 crore, including eight equity oriented schemes that attracted ₹8,692 crore in investment.

Of the seven upcoming IPOs, Popular Vehicles and Krystal Integrated are mainboard issues. The five SME IPOs include KP Green Engineering, Pratham EPC, Signoria Creation, Royal Sense, and AVP Infracon.

The main board issues

Popular Vehicles & Services and Krystal Integrated Services will raise Rs 600 crore and Rs 300 crore in the IPO which open for investment on Tuesday.

SME issuance

KP Green Engineering IPO will open for subscription on March 15 and will raise Rs 184 crore.

Infrastructure and construction company AVP Infracon will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on March 13 to raise ₹52 crore at the upper end of the price band.

While the ₹36-crore SME IPO of Pratham EPC Projects, which opened on Monday, will mop-up ₹36 crore, Signoria Creation and Royal Sense IPOs will open for subscription on Tuesday and will raise ₹9 crore and Rs 10 crore through the book-built issue.

This week, new listings on the main board include Zinc oxide manufacturer JG Chemicals, Rajkot-based ethnic and western snacks maker Gopal Snacks, and RK Swamy.

Five stocks, including Pune E-Stock Broking, Shree Karni Fabcom, Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry, Sona Machinery and V R Infraspace, will be listed on SME Exchanges this week.