CLSA on Maruti Suzuki

Outperform Call, Target Rs 12,890

Co Likely To Benefit From Increase In Share Of CNG & Hybrid PV

Co Likely To Offset Its Weaker Positioning In Electric Vehicles

Stock Has Underperformed Sensex Significantly

Stock Trading At A 23.5x CY25 EPS, Below Its 10-year Average PE Multiple.

Jefferies on LTImindtree

Buy Call, Target Cut To Rs 5,890

Resignation Of Co’s CFO, Alongside Other Senior-level Exits, Suggests Integration Issues

Co May Take Longer To Realise Revenue Synergies From The Merger

Cut Est By 5-9% To Reflect Rev Synergies & Expect Co To Deliver 15% EPS CAGR In FY24-26

Stock Has Fallen 19% YTD

Think Risks Are In Price As Stock Trades At 28x, In-line With Its 5-yr Avg.

HSBC on M&M

Buy Call, Target Raised To Rs 2,300

If Co Demerges Its Farm & Auto Business, Value Unlocking Could Be Significant For Investors

Operationally, Co Continues To Do Well With Upside Risks From Tractor Demand

Co Continues To Do Well With SUV Launches In FY25

CLSA on HDFC Bank

Downgrade To Outperform From Buy

Target Cut To Rs 1,650 From 2,050

Twin Challenges On Deposits – High Ask Rate & A Tough Environment

Improving Yields Offset By Muted CASA Accretion To Keep NIM Recovery Gradual

Think NIM Recovery Will Be More ‘U-Shaped’ Than ‘V-Shaped’

Trim FY25/26 EPS Estimates By 5%

Citi on OMCs

Govt Has Announced `100/Cylinder Cut In Price Of Domestic LPG

Govt Has Brought Down Cylinder Prices By 11% To Rs 803/Cylinder In Delhi

Reckon This Could Lead To An Under-Recovery Of $100/t For OMCs

Retain Positive View On OMCs

Would Use Any Meaningful Pullback As An Enhanced Buying Opportunity

BPCL & HPCL Are Preferred OMC Picks, Along With ONGC And GAIL

CLSA on GAIL

Sell Call, Target Rs 165

Vijaipur Site Lies At The Heart Of Co’s Operations

Mgmt Showcased Operational & Tech Capabilities Of Vijaipur Site In Managing HVJ Pipeline Network

Co Has Taken Green Hydrogen & Captive Solar Power Generation Initiatives

Initiatives Underscore Co’s Commitment To Its Long-term Vision For Energy Transition

Initiatives Underscore Co’s Commitment To Be Net Zero By 2040

Jefferies on GAIL

Underperform Call, Target Rs 150

Co Taking Early Steps Towards Energy Transition Efforts With Construction Of Green Hydrogen Pilot

Co Taking Early Steps Towards Energy Transition Efforts By Commissioning Of SSLNG At Vijaipur Site

Progress Towards Target Of Blending 20% GH2 In Transmission Vol By 2040 Will Be Keenly Watched

MS on Life Insurance

HDFC Life, ICICI Pru Life & SBI Life, Grew Faster Than The 20% RWRP Growth Of Private Sector

Total APE Growth For HDFC Life, ICICI Pru Life & SBI Life Was Also +20%

There Could Be Upside Risks To Our APE Growth Estimates

Cannot Rule Out Lower VNB Margin Owing To Higher Acquisition Costs & Likely Higher ULIP Mix

Antique on BHEL

Buy, TP Raised to Rs 299

Co reported a robust order inflow in 9MFY24 of Rs 360 bn (+102% YoY).

It has already bagged 3 large orders

Believe co is expected to witness a meaningful reversal in its ordering cycle over next 3–4 years

Bernstein on Banks

Time to switch back to prvt. banks

In last 3 yrs, PUSs have outshone thanks to their superior earnings growth & narrowing of growth gap.

However, looking ahead, see a less promising trajectory for PSBs

Downgrade SBI to Market-Perform , TP raised to Rs 780