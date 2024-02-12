Stock market live updates:

February 12, 2024 09:29

Focus Today – Domestic CPI (Inflation) and IIP data today. Tata Power, Alkem Labs, Indigo Paints, Aurobindo Pharma, PI Industries announced impressive Q3 results. ADR/GDR – Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Dr Reddy ADR gain between 1-2%. Results today - Coal India, HAL, NHPC, Samvardhana Motherson , Bharat Forge, SAIL, Phoenix Mills, Mazagon Dock, GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Record high closing in US markets, solid direct tax collection till Feb 10 (80 percent of revised financial year 2024 target), hope of cooling down domestic Inflation data to be released today and impressive quarterly results, may open domestic markets on a positive note. On Friday, US S&P 500 Index crossed the milestone to above 5000 mark and Nasdaq Composite intra-day spiked to above 16k due to strong quarterly results, lower revision CPI data and impressive US economy data. Market hopes that the US Fed will cut interest rates this year despite a delay of a few months. US, UK and other Asian markets Inflation (CPI) data will be announced this week.

Gift Nifty is up 100 points or 0.5%. Nifty gained quarter percent yesterday led by large cap stocks while profit booking in the small cap and mid-cap stocks. Market trend will be determined this week by global market, FIIs activities and corporate results. It is expected that the market may consolidate while stock specific action continues. On the domestic front, impressive quarterly results and rising government expenditure in the infrastructure will be positive for the market sentiment. Moreover, macro data continued to show strength in the Economy. PSU banking stocks will be positive due to attractive valuation and reported impressive quarterly results. This quarter Metal, cement, auto, oil & gas and pharma sectors reported impressive quarterly results. IT sectors announced in line with expected Q3 results while market expectation of muted results.

Oil Price Update –.Brent Crude surged 2% to above $82/bbl after the Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s dismissal of a potential cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war heightened risks in the Middle East.

Gold Price Update – Gold slipped as traders mulled the Federal Reserve’s next steps after an uneventful US inflation revision. Gold price declined 1% to $2023/ounce.

IPO listing Today – Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels: The Park Hotels is set to list its equity shares on the bourses on February 12. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 155 per share.

Results Today - Coal India, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), NHPC, Samvardhana Motherson International, Bharat Forge, sail, SAIL, Phoenix Mills, Mazagon Dock, GlaxoSmithKline Pharma, Elgi Equipments , BLS International, Lakshmi Machine Works, BASF India , G R Infraprojects ,Kirloskar Oil Engines, Anupam Rasayan India, Cera Sanitaryware , JM Financial , Galaxy Surfactants , Gujarat Pipavav Port , Allcargo Logistics, HEG, Edelweiss Financial Services, Dilip Buildcon, Ramky Infrastructure , Tilaknagar Industries, Nucleus Software, Orissa Minerals Development, Time, Krsnaa Diagnostics , Vishnu Chemical

BANK NIFTY has closed 0.7% down w-o-w with corrective action in private banks by 2% while PSU banks continued the positive momentum to scale all time high up by 5% for the week.

The breakdown below the 200 day average at 44,500 levels would push the index further lower and witness the next round of sell off.

We believe if it breaks the 200 day average then PSU banks would start declining from current levels which is being an outperformer till date.

Bank Nifty highest call OI is at 46,000 levels while on the downside put OI will has moved higher to 45,000 levels.