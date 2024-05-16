Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 16 May 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- May 16, 2024 08:15
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. | CMP Rs. 68 | M Cap Rs. 5570 Cr | 52 W H/L 86/52
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 2242.7 Cr (-13.6% QoQ, -38.5% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 2595 Cr, YoY Rs. 3643.9 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 148.1 Cr (-47.6% QoQ, 63.4% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 282.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 90.6 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 6.6% vs QoQ 10.9%, YoY 2.5%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 21.5 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 108.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 10 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 0.3
Stock is trading at P/E of 7.3x FY26E EPS
- May 16, 2024 08:14
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Jyothy Labs Ltd. | CMP Rs. 434 | M Cap Rs. 15930 Cr | 52 W H/L 554/191
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is marginally below expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 660 Cr (-2.6% QoQ, 7% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 675.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 677.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 617 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 108.4 Cr (-8.6% QoQ, 18.8% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 113 Cr, QoQ Rs. 118.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 91.3 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 16.4% vs expectation of 16.7%, QoQ 17.5%, YoY 14.8%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 78.2 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 85.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 90.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 59 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2.1
Stock is trading at P/E of 32.3x FY26E EPS
- May 16, 2024 08:14
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Clean Science And Technology Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1300 | M Cap Rs. 13813 Cr | 52 W H/L 1622/1277
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is in-line with expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 227.5 Cr (16.8% QoQ, 4.9% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 212.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 194.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 216.9 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 94.5 Cr (9.1% QoQ, -10.1% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 91.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 86.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 105.1 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 41.5% vs expectation of 42.9%, QoQ 44.5%, YoY 48.5%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 70.3 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 67.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 62.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 80.5 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 6.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 31.7x FY26E EPS
- May 16, 2024 08:13
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Asahi India Glass Ltd. | CMP Rs. 618 | M Cap Rs. 15021 Cr | 52 W H/L 651/445
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1105 Cr (5.9% QoQ, 3% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 1043.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 1072.4 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 180.4 Cr (10.4% QoQ, 5.8% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 163.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 170.5 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 16.3% vs QoQ 15.7%, YoY 15.9%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 73.9 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 63.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 68.9 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 3
Stock is trading at P/E of 45.8x TTM EPS
- May 16, 2024 08:13
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. | CMP Rs. 648 | M Cap Rs. 3431 Cr | 52 W H/L 723/442
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is below expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 154.3 Cr (14.5% QoQ, 13.5% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 149.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 134.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 135.9 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 33.8 Cr (7% QoQ, 36.9% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 38.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 31.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 24.7 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 21.9% vs expectation of 25.7%, QoQ 23.4%, YoY 18.2%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 17.8 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 22.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 15.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 12.6 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 3.4
Stock is trading at P/E of 34.4x FY25E EPS
- May 16, 2024 08:05
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Split Dates
Vardhman Polytex Ltd.
Stock Split Rs.10/- to Rs.1/-
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 105.64
Ex - Stock Split 17 May 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last day trade for before split Today
- May 16, 2024 08:04
Stock Market Live Today: Bonus Issue Dates
Titan Intech Ltd
Bonus issue 3:5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 103.72
Ex Bonus 17 May 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date Trade for Before Bonus Today
- May 16, 2024 08:03
Stock Market Live Today: Q4FY24 Important Result Calendar
Today
16 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Biocon Ltd.
* Container Corporation.
* Crompton Greaves.
* GAIL (India) Ltd.
* Hindustan Aeronautics.
* Info Edge (India) Ltd.
* Mahindra & Mahindra.
* Vodafone Idea Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Akzo Nobel India Ltd.
* Caplin Point Laboratories.
* eClerx Services Ltd.
* Endurance Technologies.
* Infibeam Avenues Ltd.
* JK Paper Ltd.
* Kaynes Technology India.
* KIMS
* Motherson Sumi.
* Prince Pipes.
* Prism Johnson Ltd.
* Ratnamani Metals.
* Restaurant Brands.
* Solar Industries India.
* Triveni Turbine Ltd.
* V-Guard Industries.
17 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Astral Ltd.
* Balkrishna Industries.
* Balrampur Chini Mills.
* Bandhan Bank Ltd.
* JSW Steel Ltd.
* Zee Entertainment.
* Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Amber Enterprises.
* Delhivery Ltd.
* Glaxosmithkline Pharma.
* Global Health Ltd.
* Godrej Industries Ltd.
* JB Chemicals.
* NHPC Ltd.
* Pfizer Ltd.
* Poly Medicure Ltd.
* Polyplex Corporation Ltd.
* Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.
* Rashtriya Chemicals.
* Shipping Corporation.
* Sobha Ltd.
* The Phoenix Mills Ltd.
* Varroc Engineering Ltd.
* Vinati Organics Ltd.
18 May 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
* Anupam Rasayan India.
* Data Patterns (India) Ltd.
* Gujarat Ambuja Exports.
* Trident Ltd.
* Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.
19 May 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
* Rainbow Children’s Medicare Ltd.
20 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Bharat Electronics Ltd.
* City Union Bank Ltd.
* Deepak Nitrite Ltd.
* Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
* Steel Authority Of India Ltd.
* The India Cements Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd.
* KRBL Ltd.
* Nesco Ltd.
* Oil India Ltd.
* Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd.
* Whirlpool Of India Ltd.
21 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
* Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.
* NMDC Ltd.
* PI Industries Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Aether Industries Ltd.
* Eris Lifesciences Ltd.
* Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
* Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.
* Hitachi Energy India Ltd.
* Ircon International Ltd.
* JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.
* Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd.
* NMDC Steel Ltd.
* Religare Enterprises Ltd.
* Sheela Foam Ltd.
22 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Grasim Industries Ltd.
* Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.
* Petronet LNG Ltd.
* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
* The Ramco Cements Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Avanti Feeds Ltd.
* Ester Industries Ltd.
* FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.
* Gland Pharma Ltd.
* GMM Pfaudler Ltd.
* Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd.
* HEG Ltd.
* Indigo Paints Ltd.
* Minda Corporation Ltd.
* Star Cement Ltd.
* Sundram Fasteners Ltd.
* The New India Assurance Company Ltd.
23 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* ITC Ltd.
* Page Industries Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Bayer CropScience Ltd.
* Bikaji Foods International Ltd.
* Esab India Ltd.
* JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.
* PCBL Ltd.
* Tata Investment Corporation Ltd.
* Vaibhav Global Ltd.
24 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Ashok Leyland Ltd.
* Bosch Ltd.
* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
* Hindalco Industries Ltd.
* Hindustan Copper Ltd.
* Manappuram Finance Ltd.
* Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
* United Spirits Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Jamna Auto Industries Ltd.
* JM Financial Ltd.
* PNC Infratech Ltd.
27 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* National Aluminium Company Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Elgi Equipments Ltd.
* Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd.
* Natco Pharma Ltd.
* Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd.
28 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.
* Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd.
* Medplus Health Services Ltd.
* NBCC (India) Ltd.
* TTK Prestige Ltd.
29 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Cummins India Ltd.
* Ipca Laboratories Ltd.
* Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd.
* Emami Ltd.
* RHI Magnesita India Ltd.
30 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Swan Energy Ltd.
- May 16, 2024 08:01
Stock Market Live Today: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 17 May 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Ador Fontech Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.6
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 151.3
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.4
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 380.2
Craftsman Automation Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.11.25
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 4368.05
Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 142.7
- May 16, 2024 08:01
Stocks to Watch; Star Cement: NCLT approved amalgamation of Meghalaya Power, Megha Technical & Engineers, NE Hills Hydro with Star Cement Meghalaya
- May 16, 2024 08:00
Stocks to Watch: Paradeep Phosphates: Company says in process of launching its own biogenic nano-urea and nano-DAP fertilizers
- May 16, 2024 08:00
Stocks to Watch: Kaynes Technology India acquires Essnkay Electronics LLC
Kaynes Technology India: Company made investment in Essnkay Electronics; acquired 100% of shareholding in Essnkay Electronics LLC || Cost of acquisition is 12,000 units at USD 100 per unit.
- May 16, 2024 07:59
Stocks to Watch: Kotyark Industries: Company awarded tender for supply of 7,851 KL biodiesel to OMCS worth 638.5 million rupees.
- May 16, 2024 07:58
Stock Market Live Today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 16-May-2024
* BALRAMCHIN
* BSOFT
* BIOCON
* GRANULES
* GMRINFRA
* LIC HOUSING
* HINDCOPPER
* INDIACEM
* PEL
* VODAFONE IDEA
* SAIL
* ZEEL
- May 16, 2024 07:56
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks that will see action today: May 16, 2024
Buzzing Stocks: Honeywell Automation, TVS Motor, Persistent Systems, Eicher Motors, Quick Heal, M&M, Biocon, Concor, GAIL, HAL, CG Consumer, Vodafone Idea, Infibeam
- May 16, 2024 07:45
Stock Market Live Today: bl interview: Good Glamm Group aims for EBITDA profitability ahead of anticipated IPO, says CEO Darpan Sanghvi
The Good Glamm Group aims to go for an IPO around October next year. The company recently closed its Series E fund-raise round. Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder & CEO of Good Glamm Group told businessline, that company is targeting to achieve a revenue of ₹1,500 crore before going for an IPO. The company, which has made many acquisitions in the past 3-4 years, has a portfolio of brands that include MyGlamm, the Moms Co, Sirona, Organic Harvest and St.Botanica. Theseo brands are supported by the company’s content, creators and community divisions.
- May 16, 2024 07:28
Stock Market Live Today: Recent Interviews as of 18:27 PM Wednesday 15 May 2024
Aurionpro Sol: Ashish Rai, Vice Chairman
Ended FY24 With Cash Of ?250-270 Cr And Raised ?277 Cr Via QIP: AurionPro Solutions
Aadhar Housing Finance: Rishi Anand, MD & CEO
Don’t See An Issue When It Comes To Growth: Aadhar Housing Finance
Aadhar Housing Finance: Rishi Anand, MD & CEO
Aadhar Housing: JV With Blackstone To Hold 75.8% Stake, Company’s Growth Plan To Compete In Market?
Anand Milk Unio: Jayan Mehta, MD
Amul Sees Growth Across Mkts & Increased Rural Penetration: Jayen Mehta
Blue Star: B Thiagarajan, MD
Blue Star News: How Is The Demand For AC, What’s The Plan To Recover The Losses In FY25?
BLS International Services : Shikhar Aggarwal, Managing Director
BLS E-Services:Govt Tie-Up In Que, Company’s Margins To Improve In FY25 With New Contracts?
Chambal Fert: Abhay Baijal, MD
Chambal Fertilizers Q4: Monsoon’s Impact On Fertilizer Industry, Positive Or Negative?
DLF: Aakash Ohri, Jt MD & CBO
Mumbai Project Launch Will Be Sometime In Q3-Q4 Of This Year: DLF Homes
Mazagon Dock Ltd: Sanjiv Singhal, CMD
Received An Order For 6 Vessels From A European Client: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
Man Infra: Manan Parag Shah, ED MD
Anticipate 1msf Of Launches With Revenue Potential Of ?4,000 Cr Going Forward: Man Infra
- May 16, 2024 07:26
Stock Market Live Today: Fund Flow Activity: 15 May 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 100589.7 + 6317.51 Total: 106907.21
F&O Volume: 432801.2 + 300447.17 Total: 733248.37
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -2832.83
(11412.04 - 14244.87)
DII: NET BUY: +3788.38
(12915.36 - 9126.98)
- May 16, 2024 07:25
Stock Market Live Today: TWO SETTLMENT ON 21.05.2024 AND ON 24.05.2024
TRADE DONE ON DT.17.05.2024 AND 18.05.2024 ( Saturday Live Trading Session) PAY IN AND PAY OUT IS ON 21.05.2024
Do not Sell Shares on 18.05.2024 which was Buy on 17.05.2024
TRADE DONE ON DT.22.05.2024 AND 23.05.2024 PAY IN AND PAY OUT IS ON 24.05.2024
Do not Sell Shares on 23.05.2024 which was Buy on 22.05.2024
Settlement Holiday on 20th May 2024 due to Parliamentary Elections
Settlement Holiday on 23rd May 2024 due to Buddha Purnima Bank Holiday
- May 16, 2024 07:25
Stock Market Live Today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 16.05.2024
Walmart Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - FMCG)
Deere & Company (Pre market) (Sector – Capital Goods)
JD. com, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Technology)
Baidu, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Technology)
NICE Ltd (Pre market) (Sector - Technology)
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Realty)
Applied Materials, Inc. (Post market) (sector - Technology)
Copart, Inc. (Post market) (sector - Technology)
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Post market) (sector - Technology)
National Grid Transco, PLC (Tentative) (Sector - Power)
Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (Tentative) (Sector - Financials)
- May 16, 2024 07:24
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar – 16.05.2024
18:00 U.S. Building Permits (Expected: 1.48M versus 1.46M)
18:00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 219K versus 231K)
18:45 U.S. Industrial Production m/m (Expected: 0.20% versus 0.40%)
21:30 U.S. FOMC Member Mester Speaks
- May 16, 2024 06:59
Stock Recommendations: Broker’s call: BEML (Accumulate)
Prabhudas Lilladher
Target: ₹4,004
CMP: ₹3,777.05
We revise our FY25 EPS estimate down by 2.6 per cent factoring in execution of a lower than expected order book and downgrade the rating to ‘Accumulate’ from Buy with a revised TP of ₹4,004 (₹3,345 earlier) given the sharp run up in stock price.
BEML reported mixed quarterly performance with a big miss on revenue (9.1 per cent y-o-y to ₹1,510 crore) and EBITDA margin expansion of 381bps y-o-y. Although FY24 order inflows were softer than expectations, the company has a significant opportunity pipeline in rail & metro worth ₹58,000 crore in FY25 and ₹32,000 crore in FY26 which can boost the order book.
- May 16, 2024 06:58
Stock Recommendations: Broker’s call: Matrimony.com (Add)
ICICI Securities
Target: ₹601
CMP: ₹540.85
The matchmaking services industry continues to be in a state of flux given muted revenue growth as user behaviour evolves rapidly. Matrimony continues to be the market leader in the space. However, litigation costs have impacted its ability to invest more in growing the space.
The company has launched new initiatives such as: ‘MeraLuv’ – exclusive dating app for Indian-Americans and Elite Matrimony’ kiosks at airports across major cities. It is also planning to launch ‘Love.com’ by Q2-FY25, an app for people looking for serious relationships. However, according to the management, the upside from these initiatives is unlikely to manifest in the near term.
- May 16, 2024 06:54
Stock Market Live Today: India to see $2.5-billion passive FPI flows after MSCI rejig
India will see upwards of $2.5 billion in passive FPI flows after a rejig of MSCI indices this month, with the country’s representation in the MSCI EM Index set to inch closer to 19 per cent from 18.3 per cent currently.
With 13 inclusions and 3 exclusions, the net stock count post-rejig will be 146 for India in the MSCI Standard/EM Index, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research. Additionally, there will be a net inclusion of 14 stocks in the Smallcap Index, bringing India’s total stock count in the small-cap index to 497. The adjustments are slated for May 31
- May 16, 2024 06:53
Stock Market Live Today: With tighter AIF norms, fund managers mull offshore route
A number of sponsors and investment managers – especially those wanting to raise predominantly foreign capital – are considering taking the offshore route to invest into India instead of setting up alternative investment funds (AIFs) in the country amid regulatory uncertainty and higher costs.
“Tighter regulations are impacting the operations of AIFs and has made managers circumspect about regulatory stability. Managers based in India and looking to raise significant offshore capital are now considering moving their base outside India to ensure that the adverse regulatory changes do not impact their funds,” said Siddharth Shah, Senior Partner, Khaitan & Co.
- May 16, 2024 06:48
Stock Recommendations: Video: Today’s Stock Recommendation: May 16, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock that we have today is Thomas Cook. The price has been on the rise so far this week. Given that the long-term trend is bullish, we expect the stock to gain further.
- May 16, 2024 06:45
Stock Recommendations: Stock to buy today: Thomas Cook (India) (₹219.55)
The stock of Thomas Cook (India) has been on a long-term uptrend. The latest leg of uptrend began a couple of months back on the support at ₹140. But since the final week of April, the stock was largely trading in a sideways band. This week, it has broken out of the resistance at ₹215, opening the door for further rally. Notably, it bounced off the 20-day moving average, indicating that the uptrend has resumed.
- May 16, 2024 06:44
Stock Market Live Today: Trading guide for May 16, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI

