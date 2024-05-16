Honeywell Automation India Limited (HAIL) on Wednesday appointed Atul Pai as its Managing Director. Pai succeeds Ashish Gaikwad, who is taking on a broader responsibility as India Leader for Industrial Automation, one of Honeywell International Inc’s strategic business groups, the company said in a statement. “Atul brings more than two decades of experience in various regional and global roles across Honeywell and its finance division.

TVS Motor Company has launched its operations in Italy. The company will introduce a selection of its advanced, high-quality thermic and electric scooters and motorcycles. TVS Motor, ranked as the world’s fourth-largest two and three-wheeler manufacturer and third in market capitalization, already markets its products in 80 countries. TVS Motor Company is expanding its operations in Italy via its branch office, TVS Motor Italia, headed by Dr. Giovanni Notarbartolo di Furnari. Dr. Furnari brings extensive experience from senior managerial roles in major automotive companies in Italy, Latin America, the UAE, and Europe.

Persistent Systems has appointed Vinit Teredesai as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company, effective immediately, taking over from Sunil Sapre, Executive Director, who will be retiring later this year. Vinit will be responsible for providing financial leadership to Persistent in its continuing growth journey.

VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd (VECV), a Joint Venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors has established a Joint Venture with iTriangle Infotech, a leading telematics solutions provider, to develop and deliver fleet management solutions for truck and bus customers operating in various applications. Definitive agreements to form the JV have been signed and the JV will focus on development of industryleading telematics fleet management systems for VECV, operating on telematics hardware devices supplied to it by iTriangle.

EET Group, a leading distributor of IT and technology solutions in Europe, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Quick Heal Technologies Ltd., a global cybersecurity solutions provider. This collaboration positions EET as the preferred distributor for Quick Heal’s comprehensive suite of cybersecurity products in Europe.

