Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 18 September 2023.
ALL UPDATES
- September 18, 2023 08:02
Stocks to Watch Today: Adani Total Gas wins contract for 500 TPD Bio-CNG plant in Ahmedabad
Adani Total Gas Limited has received order from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Ahmedabad for Design, Build, Finance and Operate 500 Tonnes Per Day (TPD) Capacity Bio-CNG (CBG) Plant on PPP Model at Pirana / Gyaspur, Ahmedabad and AMC shall provide land for setting up the CBG plant and 500 TPD of waste at the doorstep of the plant.
The approx. Project Cost would be in the range of Rs 130 - 150 Crore.
- September 18, 2023 07:59
Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 18-SEP-2023:
BALRAMPUR
BHEL
CHAMBAL
HINDCOPPER
IEX
IBULHSGFIN
INDIACEM
MANAPPURAM
RECLTD
ZEEL
- September 18, 2023 07:59
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar - 18.09.2023
Japan @ Market Holiday
No major data scheduled
- September 18, 2023 07:58
Share Market Live Today: Suzlon Energy will now be part of Nifty Alpha 50 Index wef Sept 29
- September 18, 2023 07:58
Share Market Live Today: Important corporate events today
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd: Annual Shareholders Meeting 18-Sep-2023 10:30
E-Commerce Ventures Ltd: Annual Shareholders Meeting 18-Sep-2023 15:00
GMR Airports Infrastructure: Annual Shareholders Meeting 18-Sep-2023 16:30
- September 18, 2023 07:53
Stock Market Live Today: Technical Call: Dow Jones’s supports and resistances
The Dow Jones Industrial Average failed to rise past 35,000 last week. The index rose to a high of 34,977.97 on Thursday and then fell sharply on Friday giving back most of the gains. It has closed the week at 34,618.24, up 0.12 per cent. The immediate support is at... Read more
- September 18, 2023 07:47
Stock Market Live Today: Technical call: Bank Nifty’s short-term outlook is bullish
As expected, the Nifty Bank index has risen towards 46,200 last week. It made a high of 46,310.40 on Friday before closing the week at 46,231.50, up 2.38 per cent. The price action and the strong close last week indicates Read more
- September 18, 2023 07:43
Stocks to Watch: Vedanta to hold a board meeting on Sept 21 to discuss the issuance of NCDs
Vedanta will hold a meeting of the committee of directors on Thursday, September 21, to consider the proposal for the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis as part of its routine refinancing that is undertaken in the ordinary course of business.
- September 18, 2023 07:36
Stock Market Live Today: Sectoral insights: Corporate banking profitability at an all-time low
The heightened pricing war in the corporate or wholesale lending market is beginning to pinch banks more than what was anticipated. According to senior executives in the industry, NIM or net interest margin, which is the measure of profitability, is at a all-time low of 1.5-1.75 per cent for the wholesale banking business. Read more
- September 18, 2023 07:31
Stock Market Live Today: Index Outlook: Nifty 50, Sensex: Crucial resistance ahead
Nifty 50 and Sensex made new highs last week in line with our expectation. Nifty made a high of 20,222.45 while the Sensex touched 67,927.23.
The Nifty Bank index has risen and closed well above 46,000 as expected. Sensex and Nifty were up about 1.9 per cent each, while the Nifty Bank surged about 2.4 per cent last week. Read more
- September 18, 2023 07:25
Commodities Market Live Update: Gold prices flat ahead of Federal Reserve meeting
Gold prices remained stable as investors anticipated the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting and potential interest rate decisions. Spot gold traded at $1,924.29 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,946.10. The SPDR Gold Trust reported a slight increase in holdings, while speculators reduced their net long positions in COMEX gold. Meanwhile, spot silver, platinum, and palladium showed mixed movements. - Reuters
- September 18, 2023 07:22
Commodities Market Live Updates: Oil prices rise on supply deficit forecast and China’s demand recovery
Oil prices edged higher as Saudi Arabia and Russia extended production cuts, creating a supply deficit outlook for Q4. Optimism about China’s demand recovery, supported by its stimulus policy and robust U.S. economic data, contributed to the rise. Brent crude futures increased by 5 cents to $93.98 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose by 15 cents to $90.92 per barrel. Both benchmarks have surged for three consecutive weeks, marking their highest levels since November, and are set for their largest quarterly gain since early 2022. - Reuters
- September 18, 2023 07:12
Asian markets off to a slow start in central bank packed week
Asian shares started cautiously on Monday in a week packed with central bank meetings that include the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan, which will be closely scrutinised for the global interest rate outlook.
Both S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures rose 0.2% in early Asia.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.1% after gaining 1.2% last week. Japan’s Nikkei is closed for a holiday. - Read More
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.