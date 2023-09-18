September 18, 2023 08:02

Adani Total Gas Limited has received order from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Ahmedabad for Design, Build, Finance and Operate 500 Tonnes Per Day (TPD) Capacity Bio-CNG (CBG) Plant on PPP Model at Pirana / Gyaspur, Ahmedabad and AMC shall provide land for setting up the CBG plant and 500 TPD of waste at the doorstep of the plant.

The approx. Project Cost would be in the range of Rs 130 - 150 Crore.