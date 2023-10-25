Shreeji Translogistics Limited’s shares were up by 2.04 per cent after the company announced a foray into railway rake handling and transportation services. This expansion aims to enhance efficiency in steel material handling at railway sidings and optimise loading processes onto trailers and trucks.

The venture promises to deliver cost efficiencies through the integration of Rail and Road Networks, creating a comprehensive Multi Modal Transportation system.

STL’s Railway Rake Handling services entail specialised steel material handling at railway sidings. This service is poised to bolster the company’s capabilities and reach, offering streamlined solutions for the transportation of steel materials.

