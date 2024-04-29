Iris Business Services has announced the launch of a SaaS software called IRIS Myeinvois for Malaysia market.

The platform is aimed at providing solution to end taxpayers in e-invoice compliance as per Malaysia’s tax regulator (LHDN) mandate. The platform, according to the stock exchange filing, has the ability to transform data from source systems into the required format for e-invoice generation. It includes features such as custom invoice templates, alerts, and analytics.

According to the company, users could connect to the platform via multiple methods of API integration, file-based SFTP integration, manual upload of files or manual entries on the portal.

The stock rose 1.18 per cent on the NSE to trade at ₹141.25 as of 3.06 p.m.