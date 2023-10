SoftBank, through SVF Python II (Cayman) Ltd and SVF India Holdings (Cayman), has offloaded further 1.14 crore shares of PB Fintech, owner of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar on Friday.

According to NSE block deal, these shares were sold at ₹762.80 each, taking the total deal size to ₹871.2 crore. The stake sale represents 2.5 per cent in the company.

Shares of PB Fintech closed at ₹761.90, down 0.7 per cent.

