Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd’s shares were up by 2.93 per cent after the company announced the completion of enrolment for its global Phase 2 study, PROSEEK, which focuses on evaluating the safety and efficacy of Abl tyrosine kinase inhibition using K0706 (also known as Vodobatinib) in patients with early Parkinson’s disease. This was achieved with the enrolment of 506 patients across 84 sites in the United States, Europe, and India.

PROSEEK is a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study with the primary endpoint being the change in score of the Movement Disorder Society – Unified Parkinson’s Disease Rating Scale (MDS-UPDRS) Part III from baseline to week 40. Key secondary endpoints include various measures related to patients’ quality of life and severity of the condition. SPARC’s mission is to improve patient access to affordable cures worldwide by optimising operational efficiencies and lowering costs.

Vodobatinib is a c-Abl inhibitor known for its high selectivity and ability to penetrate the brain. It is currently undergoing evaluation in multiple clinical trials for conditions including Parkinson’s disease, Dementia with Lewy Body, and Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia.

The shares were up by 2.93 per cent to ₹234.95 at 10.30 am on the BSE.