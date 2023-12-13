Stock Market| Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 13 December 2023.
- December 13, 2023 16:34
Market news: Medi Assist Healthcare Services has received ‘final observations’ from the SEBI for launching IPO. The issue will be an Offer for Sale of up to 2.80 crore equity shares.
Based out of Bengaluru, Medi Assist is a health-tech and insurtech company focused on administering health benefits across employers, retail members, and public health schemes. While under the TPA (third party administrator) regulations, its primary clients are insurance companies, it also serves as an intermediary between general and health insurance companies and the insured members (under retail, corporate and insurance backed public health insurance policies), insurance companies and healthcare providers (such as hospitals), and the government and beneficiaries of public health schemes.
- December 13, 2023 16:14
Market news: Rupee falls 4 paise to close at all-time low of 83.41 against US dollar
The rupee depreciated 4 paise to hit an all-time closing low of 83.41 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday amid a strong American currency overseas.
Forex traders said a steep fall in crude oil prices from $76 per barrel to the below $73 level provided support, but a muted trend in equity markets triggered negative bias against the local unit.
- December 13, 2023 15:46
Market news: Colgate-Palmolive (India) has announced the appointment of Sriram Venkatasubramanian as Executive Vice President, Supply Chain, effective January 2, 2024 in place of Sarala Memon.
- December 13, 2023 15:45
Stocks in news: Uno Minda
Uno Minda has commissioned its new automotive seating systems plant under subsidiary Uno Minda TACHI-S Seating Private Limited (UMTS) in Bhagapura, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The plant will manufacture mechanical parts for automotive seats for passenger cars.
- December 13, 2023 15:39
Closing bell: Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher; IT stocks drag
Indian markets closed marginally higher on Wednesday. While BSE Sensex advanced 33.57 points or 0.05% to 69,584.60, NSE Nifty gained 19.95 points or 0.1% to 20,926.35. Within the Nifty50 pack, NTPC (3.78%), Adani Ports (3.08%) and Hero MotoCorp (2.88%) were the top gainers. IT majors such as TCS (2.05%) and Infosys (1.77%) were the major laggards.
- December 13, 2023 15:28
Stock Market Live Updates: Tanla Platforms stock rises 18.27% to ₹1,094.10 on the NSE
- December 13, 2023 15:20
Stock Market Today: Shoppers Stop stock rises after Co commences operations from new Banglore store
Shoppers Stop informed that the Company shall commence operations from its new store situated at Hennur Bagalur,Hiremath Layout main road,Bangalore,Karnataka.
Shoppers Stop stock rises by 2.26% on the NSE, trading at ₹710.85.
- December 13, 2023 15:18
Share Market Today: Vikas Ecotech receives new patent
Vikas Ecotech Limited has received patent for the technology developed on “a process for the smart conjugated polymer nanocomposites for corrosion protection in saline environment”.
- December 13, 2023 15:17
Stock Market Today: MOIL stock gains after board approves JV
The board of MOIL has approved: 1) Joint Venture agreement for formation of 51:49 Joint Venture Company between MOIL Limited and Gujarat Mineral Corporation Limited (GMDC), for manganese ore mining in the State of Gujarat. 2) Draft Joint Venture agreement between MOIL Limited and Madhya Pradesh State Mining Corporation Limited (MPSMCL), for manganese ore mining in the State of Madhya Pradesh.
The stock trades at ₹313.10 on the NSE, down by 1.86%.
- December 13, 2023 15:13
Market Update: Indices turn green; Sensex gains 36.59 pts; Nifty above 20,900
- December 13, 2023 15:10
Stock Market Live Updates: Tata Power stock rises after TPREL enters into a PDA
Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) has entered into a Power Delivery Agreement (PDA) with Dr. Abhay Firodia Group of Companies - Force Motors Limited and Jaya Hind Industries Private Limited, for supplying Green power for 25 years under Group Captive scheme.
Tata Power stock rises by 2.65% on the NSE, trading at ₹339.55.
- December 13, 2023 15:06
Market Update: Major NSE gainers and losers
Major gainers on the NSE at 3 pm:
NTPC (3.16%); Hero motocorp (3.08%); Power Grid (2.31%); Eicher Motors (1.77%); M&M (1.48%)
Major losers:
TCS (-2.34%); Infosys (-1.84%); Bajaj Finserv (-1.46%); Axis Bank (-1.45%); HDFC Life (-1.34%)
- December 13, 2023 15:03
Stock Market Update: 2,089 stocks advance; 1,649 stocks decline
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on December 13, 2023, were 2,089 against 1,649 stocks that declined; 125 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,863. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 333, and those that hit a 52-week low was 14.
- December 13, 2023 14:46
Share Market Today: Govt receives dividends from RITES and Hindustan Copper
Government has respectively received about Rs 182 crore and Rs 59 crore from RITES Ltd and Hindustan Copper Ltd as dividend tranches.
- December 13, 2023 14:45
Stock Market Today: Mirae Asset Securities to acquire Sharekhan Ltd
Mirae Asset Securities, the parent company of Mirae Asset Capital Markets (India) has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with BNP Paribas SA to acquire Sharekhan Limited.
- December 13, 2023 14:36
Share Market Today: SRF stock rises after infusing additional equity in SRF Altech
SRF Ltd has infused additional Equity Share Capital in the Wholly Owned Subsidiary, SRF Altech Limited, incorporated and is engaged in the business of manufacture of Aluminum foil.
SRF stock is up by 1.12% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,405.15.
- December 13, 2023 14:34
Stock Market Live Updates: TN Gov approves Sundram Fasteners’ TN State Incentive Scheme application
Sundram Fasteners informed that the Government of Tamil Nadu has approved the application submitted by the Company under the Tamil Nadu State Incentive Schemes as given here:-
i. Incentive Scheme as per Tamil Nadu Industrial Policy 2021
ii. Incentive Scheme as per Tamil Nadu Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2023 In terms of the approval, the investment period is up to the financial year 2027-2028.
The Company is eligible to receive incentives of ₹211.80 crore in equal installments over a 10 year period.
The company’s stock trades at ₹1,263.25 on the NSE, up by 2.92%.
- December 13, 2023 14:26
Stock Market Live Updates: M&M to acquire 60.01% stake in ESPL
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) will acquire 58,64,835 equity shares of Emergent Solren Private Limited (ESPL), a solar power generator subsidiary of Mahindra Holdings Limited (MHL) for ₹288.05 crore.
Following the completion of the acquisition, Mahindra & Mahindra will have a 60 per cent stake in ESPL while MHL’s shareholding in the company will become NIL.
Read more here.
- December 13, 2023 14:09
Share Market Live Updates: Major stocks that hit 52-week high
Major stocks that hit 52-week high:
HOV Services (19.95%)
Cambridge Technology Enterprises (15.99%)
Zuari Industries (15.88%)
Surana Solar (15.66%)
PTC Indian Financial Services (14.93%)
- December 13, 2023 13:55
Stock Market Today: Thermax announces additional equity infusion in TESPL, shares fall
Thermax Ltd has announced additional equity infusion by the Company in the share capital of Thermax Engineering Singapore Pte Ltd, (TESPL) wholly owned subsidiary of the Company for further investment in PT Thermax International, Indonesia, wholly owned subsidiary of TESPL.
Thermax stock trades at ₹2,701.25 on the NSE, down by 0.90%.
- December 13, 2023 13:49
Share Market Today: CCL stock jumps over 15% after board approves demerger
Chembond Chemicals Limited (CCL) at its Board of Directors meeting approved the demerger of the construction chemicals and water technologies businesses into Chembond Chemical Specialties Limited (‘CCSL’); amalgamation of Chembond Clean Water Technologies Limited into CCSL; and amalgamation of Chembond Material Technologies Private Limited, Phiroze Sethna Private Limited and Gramos Chemicals (India) Private Limited into CCL.
The stock jumped 15.49% on the BSE, trading at ₹570.25.
- December 13, 2023 13:46
Stock Market Today: Yatharth Hospital stock rises after Court grants stay order in a land case
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services, in relation to the land case concerning the premises of Ramraja Hospital, informed that the company along with few other entities in the region have secured a court-granted stay order related to the land case.
Yatharth stock trades at ₹388.60 on the NSE, up by 2.64%.
- December 13, 2023 13:13
Stock Market Live Updates: Kilburn Engineering has received orders worth ₹4,645 lakh. The stock trades at ₹289.90 on the BSE, up by 4.58%.
- December 13, 2023 13:12
Stock Market Live Updates: DBS Bank and Reliance Industries forge financing program for biogas ecosystem
DBS Bank and Reliance Industries have partnered together to establish a financing programme customised to the requirements of their compressed biogas ecosystem of vendors and aggregators, supporting the efforts of RIL towards a greener future
- December 13, 2023 13:11
Stock Market Live Updates: Shriram Properties appoints new Chief Sales & Marketing Officer and Chief HR officer
Shriram Properties Ltd (SPL) has announced the induction of Vivek Venkateswar as Chief Sales & Marketing Officer (CSMO), in place of Jajit Menon, who has resigned from the position of Director – Sales Marketing & CRM recently. In a simultaneous development, the Company has appointed Debasis Panigrahi as Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO) of the Company.
The company’s stock trades at ₹119.75 on the NSE, up by 0.84%.
- December 13, 2023 13:10
Stock Market Live Updates: Sun Pharma’s ILUMETRI included in China’s national reimbursement drug list
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries informed that its specialty product ILUMETRI, (Tildrakizumab Injection) is now included in category B of China’s National Reimbursement Drug List, which shall be officially implemented from January 1, 2024.
The company’s stock trades at ₹1,216.85 on the NSE, down by 0.09%.
- December 13, 2023 13:09
Stock Market Live Updates: NLC India set to launch M-Sand plant at Neyveli by January 2024
NLC India has informed that the company’s M-Sand Plant at Mine-IA, Neyveli is expected to be operationalized by the end of January 2024, to produce civil construction Grade M-Sand of 2,62 lakh cubic meter per year.
The stock surges by 7.97% on the NSE, trading at ₹203.95.
Read more here.
- December 13, 2023 13:08
Stock Market Live Updates: Apollo Tyres faces GST penalties in West Bengal and Rajasthan
Apollo Tyres informed that the company has received order from Joint Commissioner, West Bengal - demanding GST and levying penalty of ₹0.87 lakh and from Superintendent, Rajasthan - passed under GST Act demanding GST and levying penalty of ₹3.53 lakh.
The company’s stock declines by 1.08% on the NSE, trading at ₹445.
- December 13, 2023 13:07
Stock Market Live Updates: TVS Eurogrip showcases cutting-edge tyres at EXCON 2023
TVS Eurogrip has exhibited its latest offerings at EXCON 2023, South Asia’s largest construction equipment exhibition. “Tyres for a wide range of applications like soil compactors, skid steer loaders, back hoe loaders, industrial tractors, wheel loaders, dump trucks, motor graders were showcased at the show,” the company said in its statement.
TVS Srichakra stock trades at ₹4,570.20 on the NSE, up by 0.85%.
Read more here.
- December 13, 2023 12:51
Stock Market Live Updates: Shri Bajrang Alliance completes European export order, stock drops 4.43%
Shri Bajrang Alliance has informed about completion of export order for European Countries.
The stock trades at ₹327 on the BSE, down by 4.43%.
- December 13, 2023 12:47
Stock Market Live Updates: Stock surge: Hindustan Foods gains 4.01% after exchange approval for equity warrants
Hindustan Foods has received in-principal approval from stock exchanges for issue of 56,75,054 convertible warrants into equity share of face value of ₹2 each fully paid-up to QIBs at a price of ₹546.25 per Warrant and 15,96,027 convertible warrants into Equity Share of face value of ₹2 each fully paid-up to Non‐QIBs at a Price of ₹563.90 per Warrant on preferential basis under non-promoter category for cash.
Hindustan Foods stock surges by 4.01% on the NSE, trading at ₹575.25.
- December 13, 2023 12:45
Stock Market Live Updates: Pidilite Industries faces GST penalty in Assam
Pidilite Industries has received three orders from the Superintendent, GuwahatiB-10, Guwahati-B and Guwahati Zone-B, Assam, imposing penalty aggregating to ₹49,592 under applicable provisions of the Central Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017. GST department has levied a penalty for the disallowance of ITC availed under the Transitional provision of the Central Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 for the year 2017-18. Based on the Company’s assessment, the Company reasonably expects a favourable outcome at the appellate level.
The stock trades at ₹2,594.50 on the NSE, down by 0.50%.
- December 13, 2023 12:41
Stock Market Live Updates: IREDA stock trades at ₹112 on the NSE, jumps 9.97%.
- December 13, 2023 12:40
Stock Market Live Updates: Multi-asset MF schemes’ assets soar 76% in 8 months
Investors’ decision to slowly ramp up their investment in multi-asset mutual fund schemes has paid off well with the asset under management increasing 76 per cent to ₹48,635 crore in November from ₹27,740 crore.
With a relentless rally in the equity market and concerns about market valuations getting louder, most financial advisors are recommending investors to park their money in multi-asset schemes, which provide the much-needed diversification.
- December 13, 2023 12:28
Stock Market Live Updates: Angel One welcomes Hemen Bhatia as CEO; stock falls 2.41% on NSE
Angel One has announced the joining of Hemen Bhatia as Chief Executive Officer of Angel One Asset Management Company Limited.
Angel One stock trades at ₹2,992 on the NSE, down by 2.41%.
- December 13, 2023 12:24
Stock Market Live Updates: Top iPad Apps and Games unveiled in varied categories
The Apple Arcade section includes titles like NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition, Angry Birds Reloaded, and Mini Motorways, indicating a mix of gaming genres available with the subscription
- December 13, 2023 12:23
Stock Market Live Updates: Domestic Mutual Fund equity AUM surges despite decline in sales: Motilal Oswal report
According to Motilal Oswal Fund Folio Report,Equity AUM for domestic MFs (including ELSS and index funds) increased 7.8% MoM to INR22.3t in Nov’23, fueled by a rise in market indices (Nifty up 5.5% MoM). Notably, the month saw a decline in sales of equity schemes (down 10.5% MoM to INR430b). The pace of redemptions was unchanged at INR261b (up 0.4% MoM). Consequently, net inflows moderated to INR169b in Nov’23 from INR220b in Oct’23. The MF industry’s AUM scaled new highs to reach INR49t in Nov’23 (+5% MoM), primarily led by a MoM increase in AUM for equities (INR1,614b), other ETFs (INR282b), balanced (INR246b), arbitrage (INR114b), and liquid (INR36b) funds. Notably, AUM was up MoM across categories.
- December 13, 2023 12:11
Nifty Today: Major gainers, losers at noon trade
Major gainers on the NSE at 12:
NTPC (2.22%); Hero motocorp (1.75%); Power Grid (1.45%); Dr Reddy’s Lab (0.68%); Eicher Motors (0.64%)
Major losers:
TCS (-2.79%); Infosys (-2.62%); Tech Mahindra (-2.21%); HDFC Life (-2.21%); LTIMindtree (-2.02%)
- December 13, 2023 12:10
Sensex Today: BSE stocks: 1,915 advance, 1,680 decline; 152 unchanged at noon trade
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on December 13, 2023, were 1,915 against 1,680 stocks that declined; 152 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,747. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 288, and those that hit a 52-week low was 11.
- December 13, 2023 12:09
Stock Market Live Updates: UltraTech Cement sets ambitious goals for green energy share, scaling to 60% by FY26
UltraTech Cement, an Aditya Birla group company, plans to increase the overall share of green energy in its total energy mix to 85 per cent by 2030.
As an interim target, UltraTech plans to increase its total green energy share threefold from its current 22 per cent to 60 per cent by FY26.
KC Jhanwar, Managing Director, UltraTech Cement said the company has been constantly scaling up green energy mix in total power requirement over the years.
UltraTech targets to meet the entire electricity requirement through renewable sources by 2050, as part of its RE100 commitment.
To boost the share of green energy in the overall energy mix, UltraTech has implemented several initiatives including switching to renewable energy sources and expanding Waste Heat Recovery Systems.
Currently, the company has 691 MW of green energy capacity, which includes 262 MW of WHRS installed capacity and 429 MW of contracted renewable energy. Cumulatively, this translates to about 22 per cent of UltraTech’s current energy requirements.
- December 13, 2023 12:08
Stock Market Live Updates: AIA Engineering board approves Welcast Steels’ equity shares delisting; stock at ₹3,599.80, down 0.19% on NSE
AIA Engineering board has approved delisting the equity shares of Welcast Steels limited.
AIA Engineering stock trades at ₹3,599.80 on the NSE, down by 0.19%.
- December 13, 2023 12:07
Stock Market Live Updates: McDonald’s outlet in Ahmedabad receives penalty notice; Westlife Foodworld stock at ₹850.15, up 0.75% on NSE
Westlife Foodworld’s subsidiary’s (i.e. Hardcastle Restaurants Private Limited’s) McDonald’s restaurant situated at Ground Floor, City Gold Complex, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad, has received a penalty notice from the Solid Waste Management, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.
Westlife Foodworld stock trades at ₹850.15 on the NSE, up by 075%.
- December 13, 2023 12:06
Stock Market Live Updates: HPL Electric and Power bags ₹545 crore smart meter orders, stock soars 9.98% to ₹220.90 on NSE
HPL Electric and Power Ltd has won smart meter orders worth ₹545 Crore from various customers in the normal course of business. The stock surges by 9.98% on the NSE, trading at ₹220.90.
- December 13, 2023 12:05
Stock Market Live Updates: Sigachi MENA FZCO names Jerry White and Anu Aga as advisors, stock up 1.61% at ₹53.02 on BSE
Sigachi MENA FZCO, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sigachi Industries Limited had annouced appointment of Jerry White and Anu Aga as advisors for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The company had recently announced a joint venture with Saudi National Projects Investment Ltd (SNP), an investment advisory fund to incorporate Sigachi Arabia and the appointments sets the strategic steps forward to cater to the MENA markets.
The stock rises by 1.61% on the BSE, trading at ₹53.02.
- December 13, 2023 12:04
Stock Market Live Updates: Uniparts India: Senior VP of HR resigns, stock at ₹550, up 0.02% on NSE
Uniparts India Limited has informed about the resignation of Lalitendu Sa manta from the position of Senior Vice President-Head, Human Resources. His last day of working shall be January 05, 2024. The company’s stock trades at ₹550 on the NSE, up by 0.02%.
- December 13, 2023 12:02
Stock Market Live Updates: Alphalogic gags ₹13 lakh order from Swiggy, stock down 2.09% at ₹187 on BSE
Alphalogic Industries Limited has won order from Scootsy Logistics Private Limited\u0009(known as “Swiggy”), worth over ₹13 lakh.
The stock declines by 2.09% on the BSE, trading at ₹187.
- December 13, 2023 11:33
Stock Market Live Updates: LIC hits 52-week high, trades below IPO price
Insurance behemoth LIC has hit a new 52-week high of Rs 810 in a bearish market. Trading slightly lower at Rs 803 due to profit booking.
Stock is still trading below IPO price of ₹949 a share.
LIC has added ₹1.75 lakh crore in market capitalisation this year.
Stock has moved up 52 per cent this year and 32 per cent in last one month.
- December 13, 2023 11:31
Stock Market Live Updates: NCLT approves Jtekt India amalgamation scheme, stock at ₹138.95, up 0.58% on NSE
Jtekt India has informed that the NCLT, Delhi, has approved the scheme of amalgamation between JTEKT Fuji Kiko Automotive India Limited (“Amalgamating Company”) and JTEKT India Limited (Amalgamated Company).
Jtekt stock trades at ₹138.95 on the NSE, up by 0.58%.
- December 13, 2023 11:26
Stock Market Live Updates: NFO Recommendations: quant Commodities NFO: Should you invest in this thematic fund?
quant Mutual Fund, which has in recent times captured the attention of investors, has brought a new fund offer to the market. quant Commodities Fund is a new thematic open-ended equity scheme investing in commodity and commodity related sectors. This fund widens the product choice in the equity commodity fund space, which has schemes from ICICI Pru and SBI MF. The NFO period ends on December 22. Here is a lowdown on the latest offering.
- December 13, 2023 11:19
Stock Market Live Updates: Granules India gets USFDA approval, stock at ₹387.15, down 0.31%
Granules India Limited has received USFDA’s Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) approval for Pantoprazole Sodium Delayed-Release Tablets USP, 20 mg and 40 mg.
The stock trades at ₹387.15 on the NSE, down by 0.31%.
- December 13, 2023 11:06
Stock Market Live Updates: NSE India launches Social Stock Exchange in Mumbai, opening fundraising opportunities for non-profit sector
The @NSEIndia launches the long-awaited Social Stock Exchange in Mumbai. A great step forward and opportunity for the non-profit sector to raise funds and professionalise
- December 13, 2023 11:03
Sensex Today: Major gainers, loses at 11 a.m.
Major gainers on the BSE at 11 am:
Tanla (13.03%); MSTC (7.40%); TVS Holdings (6.95%); REC (6.54%); Schneider (6.42%)
Major losers:
ATGL (-8.98%); Sunteck (-6.50%); Adani Energy Solutions (-5.89%); Adani Green (-4.91%); Sobha (-4.90%)
- December 13, 2023 10:55
Morning markets update: Indices down, sensex, nifty by 0.12%
The markets exhibited a decline this morning. The NSE nifty was down by 0.12 per cent or 24.90 points to 20,881.90 while the BSE sensex was down by 0.12 per cent or 82.48 points to 69,468.55 at 9.50 am on Wednesday.
Read more here.
- December 13, 2023 10:53
Stock Market Today: Ashok Leyland stock rises after unveiling new products at EXCON 2023
Ashok Leyland has unveiled AL H6 Diesel – CEV Stage V engine along with other innovative products at EXCON 2023. The stock trades at ₹172.40 on the NSE, up by 0.12%.
- December 13, 2023 10:51
Share Market Live Updates: Top Nifty IT losers
Top losers of Nifty IT stocks:
TCS (-2.25%); Infosys (-2.15%); Coforge (-2.14%); LTIMindtree (-1.65%); Mphasis (-1.36%)
- December 13, 2023 10:47
Share Market Today: Indian steel mills continue to hold back export offers given Chinese competition
India’s steel mills have again held back on export offers, apart from the European Union, for three months now given stiff competition from China that continues to be 10-20 per cent lower-than-expected market rates.
Read more here.
- December 13, 2023 10:39
Stock Market Live Updates: Bank Nifty Prediction Today - Bearish. Go short
Bank Nifty index is trading lower. The index is down 0.3 per cent and is trading at 46,950 now. The advance/decline ratio is at 8:4. This give a positive signal. However, the on the charts the picture is looking weak for the day.
Read the full report here.
- December 13, 2023 10:37
Stock Market Today: CreditAcess Grameen stock rises after receiving award
CreditAccess Grameen Limited has been awarded with the ‘Microfinance Organisation of the Year Award’ in the large category. The stock trades at ₹1,777.95 on the NSE, up by 0.82%.
- December 13, 2023 10:34
Stock Market Live Updates: Nifty prediction today
Nifty50 opened higher at 20,929.75 today versus yesterday’s close of 20,906.40. But then the index has now dropped to 20,850, down 0.3 per cent after the initial hour of trade.
To know the prediction click here.
- December 13, 2023 10:26
Currency Market Live Updates: Rupee falls 1 paisa to 83.38 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee fell 1 paisa to 83.38 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, tracking a stronger American currency against major overseas rivals.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 83.39 and gained slightly to trade at 83.38 against the greenback, down 1 paisa from its previous close.
Read more here.
- December 13, 2023 10:14
Stock Market Live Updates: Titagarh Rail Systems to allocate equity shares at discount, stock trades at ₹1,007.90, down 0.36% on NSE
Titagarh Rail Systems board has approved the allocation of 75,02,679 Equity Shares at an Issue price of ₹933 per Equity Share, which is at a discount of ₹43.10 per Equity Share, i.e. 4.42 % to the floor price of ₹976.10 per Equity Share, (including a premium of ₹ 931 per Equity Share) upon the closure of the Issue, for the Equity Shares to be allotted to the eligible QIBs in the Issue.
The stock trades at ₹1,007.90, down by 0.36% on the NSE.
- December 13, 2023 10:11
Stock Market Live Updates: Laurus Labs stock falls 3.09% on NSE to ₹376.25 post USFDA observations
Laurus Labs stock slides down over 3.09% on the NSE, trading at ₹376.25. Its wholly owned subsidiary Laurus Synthesis Private Limited had received USFDA’s Form 483 with five observations.
- December 13, 2023 10:10
Stock Market Live Updates: Listing ceremony of Graphisads
- December 13, 2023 10:08
Stock Market Live Updates: KIOCL slides 1.66% on NSE to ₹364.50 post plant suspension news
KIOCL stock declines by 1.66% on the NSE, trading at ₹364.50 after the company announced temporary suspension of operation at its Pellet Plant Unit in Mangalore
- December 13, 2023 10:07
Stock Market Live Updates: Suntech Realty stock falls by 6.21% on the NSE, trading at ₹468.45
- December 13, 2023 10:06
Stock Market Live Updates: India’s first listing on NSE Social Stock Exchange! Watch the live listing ceremony of SGBS Unnati Foundation
- December 13, 2023 10:03
Stock Market Live Updates: KIOCL Stock slides 1.66% on NSE to ₹364.50 post pellet plant unit suspension
KIOCL stock declines by 1.66% on the NSE, trading at ₹364.50 after the company announced temporary suspension of operation at its Pellet Plant Unit in Mangalore.
- December 13, 2023 10:02
Stock Market Live Updates: India’s November retail inflation hits 5.55%; economists predicted 5.8%
India’s headline retail inflation rate surged to 5.55 percent in November, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme.
Here is the view from Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President, Master Capital Services Ltd
India’s consumer price index (CPI)-based retail inflation in November came out to be 5.55%, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office on Tuesday. The retail inflation rate in October was 4.87%. At 5.55%, the latest CPI inflation figure is below expectations, as economists have predicted prices likely rose 5.8% YoY in November. Moreover, the inflation number within the Reserve Bank of India tolerance band of 4 (+/- 2)% for the third straight month. It will have little impact on India’s monetary policy. Retail inflation number is unlikely to have a major impact on market sentiment because markets already discounted a minor uptick in the inflation rate
- December 13, 2023 10:01
Stock Market Live Updates: Prabhudas Lilladher on ITC stock:
We remain positive innovation and digitization led strategy with sustained growth and 100% jump in ROCE of non-cigarette businesses and overall Rs947bn cash generation in last 10 years. ITC trades at 24.9/22.9x FY25/FY26 EPS with ~3% dividend yield and 9.7% EPS CAGR over FY23-26. Maintain Accumulate with SOTP based target price of Rs492.
- December 13, 2023 09:55
Stock Market Live Updates: Accent Microcell SME-IPO subscribed 362 times
Initial public offerings in SMEs continue to enthral investors. This time, it is the turn of 11-year-old Accent Microcell Limited, which hit the market between December 8 and 12 through the NSE Emerge platform.
The IPO of the Gujarat-based company was subscribed a whopping 362 times. The Ahmedabad-based manufacturer and exporter of pharmaceutical excipients came out with an IPO size of ₹78.40 crore that saw an overwhelming response of nearly ₹18,900 crore.
- December 13, 2023 09:44
Stock Market Live Updates: Hampton Sky Realty unveils ₹120 crore high street project in Ludhiana, stock soars 6% to ₹51.95 on BSE
Hampton Sky Realty Ltd. announced a High Street Commercial Project on 12 Acres land having 500K space, with investment of ₹120 crore by 2024-25. This project is within Municipal Limits of Ludhiana on NH-5 connecting Ludhiana with Chandigarh.
The company’s stock surges by 6% on the BSE, trading at ₹51.95.
- December 13, 2023 09:43
Stock Market Live Updates: Google’s court loss to Epic Games may cost billions but final outcome years away
Google’s stunning defeat in a legal battle with “Fortnite” maker Epic Games may clear the way for rival app stores on its Android mobile system but a lengthy appeals process will likely prevent any changes for years, according to analysts and legal experts.
A jury in California found on Monday that the Alphabet-owned company’s Play app store operated as an illegal monopoly, quashing competition and charging app developers unduly high fees of up to 30 per cent.
- December 13, 2023 09:41
Stock Market Live Updates: Volvo CE, Ashok Leyland, Tata, JK Tyres unveil new launches at EXCON 2023
JK Tyre launched 11 new Off-the-Road tyres designed for Reach Stackers, to support Motor Grader operations and for the mining tipper trucks functioning in rough terrains
- December 13, 2023 09:40
Stock Market Live Updates: RIL, Brookfield Infra, Digital Realty set up data centre JV; first project launch in Jan
The three companies entered into an agreement in July 2023 to invest in their existing special purpose vehicle Digital Connexion for developing data centres in India
- December 13, 2023 09:39
Stock Market Live Updates: UPL joins Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, trading at ₹596 on NSE, down 0.28%
UPL Ltd. has announced its inclusion in both the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Emerging Markets Indices (DJSI). The stock trades at ₹596 on the NSE, down by 0.28%.
- December 13, 2023 09:37
Stock Market Live Updates: SEBI suspends registration of Religare Commodities in NSEL paired contracts case
Markets regulator SEBI on Tuesday suspended the registration of brokerage firm Religare Commodities for its alleged involvement in illegal paired contracts on the now defunct National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL).
By providing access for taking exposure to ‘paired contracts’, the brokerage exposed its clients to the risk involved in trading in a product that did not have regulatory approval, SEBI said in its order.
- December 13, 2023 09:34
Nifty Today: Major gainers, losers at 9.30 a.m.
Major gainers on the NSE at 9:30 am:
NTPC (2.17%); Ultratech (1.64%); Eicher Motors (1.45%); BPCL (1.37%); Power Grid (1.17%)
Major losers:
Infosys (-1.18%); HDFC Life (-1.12%); TCS (-1.01%); Axis Bank(-0.97%); HDFC Bank (-0.53%)
- December 13, 2023 09:30
Stock Market Live Updates: Market Holidays declared for 2024
Stock Market 2024 holiday list.jpeg
- December 13, 2023 09:29
Commodities Market Live Updates: Brent crude below $74; Fed meeting awaited, supply increase impacts prices
Brent crude futures traded below $74 a barrel on Wednesday morning as the markets waited for the outcome of US Federal Reserve meeting later in the day. Increase in the crude oil supplies from various sources also impacted the price of the commodity. At 9.21 am on Wednesday, February Brent oil futures were at $73.09, down by 0.20 per cent; and January crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $68.44, down by 0.25 per cent. December crude oil futures were trading at ₹5718 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Wednesday morning against the previous close of ₹5717, up by 0.02 per cent; and January futures were trading at ₹5767 as against the previous close of ₹5765, up by 0.03 per cent.
- December 13, 2023 09:28
Stock Market Live Updates: Cummins India collaborates with Repos Energy to transform fuel management with DATUM X Technology
Cummins India has announced a partnership with Repos Energy, a pioneer in the Doorstep Fuel Delivery industry, to revolutionise fuel management in India with DATUM X (Data Automated Teller Ultimate Machine). DATUM leverages sensors and digital technologies to provide real-time updates on fuel inventory and consumption across multiple installations.
- December 13, 2023 09:27
Stock Market Live Updates: Parag Milk Foods appoints Rahul Kumar Srivastava as Chief Operating Officer, restructures plant operations leadership
Parag Milk Foods informed about the appointment of Rahul Kumar Srivastava as the Chief Operating Officer, due to a restructuring of roles and responsibilities, the leadership of Plant Operations will now be under the guidance of Srivastava. Accordingly, Bheemanappa Manthale (President - Plant Operations) will now cease to be categorised as SMP w.e.f. December 12, 2023. However, Manthale shall continue to operate as President Plant Operations.
- December 13, 2023 09:27
Stock Market Live Updates: Nikhil Gupta, MOFSL Chief Economist: IIP surpasses forecast at 11.7%, predicts 5.2% inflation, no easing by RBI expected
Nikhil Gupta, Chief Economist, MOFSL Group, has said, “IIP grew 11.7%, better than our forecast of 11% and mkt consensus of 10.5%.
We expect moderation in 3QFY24 real GDP growth and inflation to remain ~5.2% YoY in 4QFY24. The RBI, thus, doesn’t need to think about easing at all and keep monetary policy unchanged in the coming months.”
- December 13, 2023 09:26
Stock Market Live Updates: BLS E-Services gets SEBI’s final observations, stock exchange nod for IPO of 2.41 crore fresh equity shares
BLS E-Services Limited (BLSE), a subsidiary of BLS International Services Limited (BLSI), has received the final observations letter from the SEBI and the in-principal listing approvals from the Stock Exchanges for an IPO of upto 2,41,30,000 fresh Equity Shares.
BLS International stock trades at ₹317.55 on the NSE, up by 0.14%
- December 13, 2023 09:25
Stock Stock Market Live Updates: Premarket Comments by V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
“The short-term undercurrent of the market is bullish despite the high valuations. The growth momentum in the economy, the sustained buying by DIIs and retail investors, reversal of the FPI strategy from selling to buying and favourable global cues will keep the market resilient. From the global perspective, tonight’s Fed message is important in setting the global market trend. Markets will wait for the Fed chief’s message before taking a decisive turn.
Even though India’s CPI inflation has come higher at 5.55 % in November compared to 4.87% in October, this print is lower than the market expectation of 6%. IIP growth of 11.7% in October indicates continuation of the growth momentum in the economy. Steadily declining Brent crude ( now below $74 ) is strengthening India’s macros. Leading banks, capital goods, cement, oil marketing companies and the leading airline company are on strong wicket.”
- December 13, 2023 09:24
Stock Market Live Updates: Shlok Srivastav, Co-founder & COO, Appreciate, a SEBI and IFSCA registered fintech company on CPI & IIP data
“The CPI print for November at 5.55% does present itself as a cause for concern, given that it is still too uncomfortably high for RBI’s medium-term inflation target of 4%. Nevertheless, the print surprised on the positive side, coming in below market estimates.
Earlier on December 8, the address by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das did make it explicit that volatile food prices — primarily due to a late Kharif harvest and a lower-than-usual rabi sowing — could contribute to heightened inflationary pressure. With the fading of food and fuel price pressures, the CPI print should ideally moderate in the last quarter of the current financial year.
Further, for October 2023, IIP growth clocked in at 11.7%, the highest figure recorded in the last 16 months, due to a favourable base effect. Better output from the infrastructure and construction-affiliated sector is heartening to see in a global macro-environment where growth has been taking a beating.
The mining sector delivered a strong performance by logging in a robust double-digit growth of 14.2%. Manufacturing, on the other hand, reported a rather disappointing nominal gain of less than a percentage point. Looking ahead, without a durable revival of consumption demand, the Indian economy will have to brace for elevated risks of a global slowdown in the background of geo-political tensions and weather catastrophes.”
- December 13, 2023 09:23
Stock Market Live Updates: Raghvendra Nath, Managing Director, Ladderup Wealth Management Private Limited on CPI data.
“The CPI has been rising due to sticky food inflation. The availability of vegetables (particularly tomatoes, potatoes, and onions) and cereals has been impacted by irregular monsoons and sporadic dry spells. In response to the over 94% spike in onion prices over the past year, state officials have already encouraged farmers to enhance onion cultivation. Interest rates are expected to remain unchanged since core inflation has stabilized.”
- December 13, 2023 09:23
Stock Market Live Updates: Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, of Millwood Kane International on CPI & IIP data.
“India’s industrial output, based on IIP, growth stood at a 16-month high of 11.7%. Its retail inflation in November came out to be 5.55%, as against 4.87% in October, primarily driven by vegestable prices. The food inflation which came in at 8.70% for November, as against 6.61% in October.
The 5.55% CPI inflation is far from the RBI’s medium-term target level of 4%, it is within the tolerance limit of 2-6%. However, its 50 months above the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term target of 4 percent.
Though India has strong domestic macros and has done a commendable job of containing inflation within reasonable levels, the Indian equity markets are presently enjoying a positive outlook. However moving forward, the Lok Sabha election in 2024, the impact of 10-year US bond yields, and geopolitical risk may have an impact on inflation in coming quarters.”
- December 13, 2023 09:22
Stock Market Live Updates: Emkay Economist: CPI rises to 5.55%, food inflation sSharp, core declines
Madhavi Arora
Lead – Economist | Emkay Global Financial Services on inflation data
Headline CPI rose to 5.55% in October, on sharp rise in food inflation, even as core inflation declined further. Continued rise in food prices is likely to cause headline inflation to move slightly higher in December. With non-perishables showing signs of persistence and given the repeated price spikes in perishables, overall food inflation is likely to remain relatively elevated, with weak rabi sowing so far also adding to the risk. Core inflation will ease further and undershoot headline inflation by ~70-80bps in FY24E. We see FY24E inflation at 5.4% (RBI: 5.4%), with the RBI likely to keep rates on hold ahead, and not precede the Fed in any policy reversal
- December 13, 2023 09:21
Stock Market Live Updates: OPENING BELL: Sensex, Nifty dip despite bullish macro signals
The initial trading session witnessed a weak opening for India’s key stock indices, the Sensex and Nifty, on Wednesday. Despite this, buoyed by robust macroeconomic figures—Industrial Production (IIP) at 11.7% and inflation at 5.6%—analysts foresee a probable continuation of bullish sentiment. However, market focus remains on the imminent outcome of the US Federal meeting. Analysts anticipate foreign portfolio investments to hinge on both the rate decision and comments from the Fed chief.
In early trade, the BSE Sensex saw a decline of 51.97 points, reaching 69,499.06, while the NSE Nifty dropped 10.45 points to 20,895.95.
Gainers within the Nifty pack comprised UPL, Eicher Motors, L&T, Adani Enterprises, and Adani Ports. Conversely, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life, RIL, ICICI Bank, and Infosys were among the decliners.
Asian stocks are mixed with Japan, and Australian and Taiwan markets are up even as China, Hong Kong, and Korea are down.
Amit Goel, Co-founder & Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360, said: India’s inflation jumped to 5.6% year on year in November, came in lower than the consensus estimates of 5.8 per cent with halting a three-month slowdown to 4.9 per cent in October from a peak of 7.4 per cent in July. The pick-up was due to higher food inflation. A lower year-earlier base and shortages of onions and tomatoes due to unseasonal rains likely pushed up vegetable prices. “The jump in food prices was driven by temporary factors which we expect to start reversing in January,” he added.
According to Nikhil Gupta, Chief Economist, MOFSL Group, “IIP grew 11.7 per cent, better than our forecast of 11 per cent and mkt consensus of 10.5 per cent.”
Gupta added: “we expect moderation in 3QFY24 real GDP growth and inflation to remain around 5.2 per cent YoY in 4QFY24. The RBI, thus, doesn’t need to think about easing at all and keep monetary policy unchanged in the coming months.”
Globally, investors await US inflation data as this would provide some clues on Federal Reserve’s move in its policy meeting, which will commence today. “Fed’s policy outcome will provide some direction, untill than market are expected to consolidate. IPO market is again action with six IPO’s in pipeline starting with India Shelter Finance and DOMS open for subscription on Wednesday,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
- December 13, 2023 09:15
Stock Market Live Updates: Stocks To Watch Out for Today
Indian Bank: The bank opened its qualified institutional placement to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore.
The floor price for the QIP is set at Rs 414.44 per share, which indicates a discount of 5.28% to the stock’s previous close of Rs 437.55 on the NSE.
* Reliance Industries:* The company invested Rs 418 crore in five subsidiaries of Mercury Holdings.
Mercury Holdings is a joint venture between Brookfield Infrastructure and Digital Realty.
* Shilpa Medicare:* The company received approval from TGA, Australia, for the manufacturing, labelling, packaging, and testing of medicinal oral mouth-dissolving films.
* UNO Minda:* The National Company Law Tribunal has sanctioned the scheme of amalgamation of Minda iConnect Private with itself, formerly known as Minda Industries Ltd.
* Cummins India:* The company collaborated with Repos Energy and launched DATUM, an innovative fuel management system for diesel applications.
* Bank of Baroda:* The bank’s capital-raising committee will be meeting on Dec. 15 to discuss fundraising.
* Laurus Labs:* The U.S. FDA inspection at the Andhra Pradesh plant between Dec. 4 and Dec. 12
ended with five observations.
* Wipro:* The IT major and RSA signed a new multi-year contract to accelerate RSA’s cloud migration.
* KIOCL:* The company has temporarily suspended Mangalore plant operations due to the non-availability of iron-ore fines.
* Shalby:* The company is availing of an enhanced and renewed SBLC facility of Rs 1,700 million from ICIC Bank to guarantee the scheduled principal and interest payments of the step-down subsidiary of the company under the working capital facility arrangement sanctioned by IBG- New York Branch.
* Zydus Wellness:* The company’s arm, Heinz India, gets an assessment order worth Rs 5.66 crore from the Punjab Tax Authority for FY2016-17.
* Axita Cotton:* The company has fixed Dec. 25 as the record date for the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:3.
* Life Insurance Corporation of India:* The company increased its stake in Atul from 4.997% to 5.117%.
* Allcargo Terminals:* The company’s November CFS volume stood at 47.1 TEUs, up 2% year-on-year.
* Infibeam Avenues:* The company announced that its flagship payment gateway brand, CCAvenue, is gearing up to introduce Bandhan Bank’s EMI facilities to over 10 million merchants.
* Cyient:* The company inaugurates the CyientiflQ Experience Centre, an immersive showcase of intelligent engineering and technology solutions in action.
* Jammu & Kashmir Bank:* The bank will consider raising funds in its board meeting on Dec. 14.
Orient Green Power: The company will consider raising funds in its board meeting on Dec. 15.
- December 13, 2023 09:15
Stock Market Live Updates: IPO Offerings
DOMS Industries: The pencil-maker’s public issue will open for bids on Wednesday. The company plans to raise Rs 1,200 crore, consisting of a fresh issue of Rs 350 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 850 crore. The price band is in the range of Rs 750–790 per share. It has raised Rs 537.7 crore from anchor investors.
India Shelter Finance Corporation: The company’s public issue will open for bids on Wednesday. It plans to raise Rs 1,200 crore, which consists of a fresh issue of Rs 800 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 400 crore. The price is in the range of Rs 469–493 per share. It has raised Rs 360 crore from anchor investors.
- December 13, 2023 09:14
Stock Market Live Updates: Insider Trades
Dhanuka Agritech: Promoter Ram Gopal Agarwal bought 10,100 shares on Dec. 8. Promoter Group Satya Narain Agarwal and Abhishek Dhanuka sold 10,000 and 100 shares, respectively, between Dec. 6 and 7.
KCP: Promoter group Subbarao Vallabhaneni sold 14,000 shares on Dec. 14.
- December 13, 2023 09:14
Stock Market Live Updates: Bulk Deals
Mankind Pharma: Beige sold 1.44 crore shares (3.59%) at Rs 1,832.43 apiece and 35 lakh shares (0.87%) at Rs 1,832.3 apiece; Cairnhill Cipef sold 69.62 lakh shares (1.73%) at Rs 1,832.3 apiece; and Hema Cipef (I) sold 56.26 lakh shares (1.4%) at Rs 1,832.8 apiece. Kotak Funds India Midcap Fund bought 20.29 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 1,832.3 apiece.
Zee Entertainment Enterprise: Plutus Wealth Management bought 90 lakh shares (0.93%) at Rs 292.34 apiece.
Karur Vysya Bank: SBI Mutual Fund bought 45 lakh shares (1.49%) at Rs 162 apiece.
- December 13, 2023 09:13
Stock Market Live Updates: Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 20% to 10%: IREDA.
Price band revised from 10% to 5%: Netweb Technologies India, GTL Infrastructure, Cupid.
Ex/record date dividend: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers.
Ex/record date AGM: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, IFCI.
Moved into a short-term ASM framework: Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores, Patel Engineering, Genesys International Corp.
- December 13, 2023 09:13
Stock Market Live Updates: Deepak Agrawal, CIO Debt, Kotak Mutual Fund on the CPI data.
CPI inflation for the month of Nov-23 came in at 5.55%, lower than market expectation 5.7%, however higher than Oct-23 inflation at 4.87%. The positive in the data was Core CPI which came in lower at 4.1%, as against market expectation of 4.3%. Headline CPI was largely driven by vegetables, pulses, spices. Headline inflation for Dec is expected to inch up to ~ 6%, however the Q3 FY 24 inflation is likely to lower than RBI estimate of 5.6%. Market is awaiting US CPI inflation number due to be released today. In case the US CPI inflation continue to show downward trend, markets would cheer the same and yield could trend lower.
- December 13, 2023 09:12
Stock Market Live Updates: BREAKING: Argentina has devalued the peso by over 50%
- December 13, 2023 08:56
Stock Market Live Updates: Stock Recommendations: MOSL on PI Ind
Buy, TP Rs 4480
Management denied any news of -ve impact from Chinese Competition
CO indicated that there is no such stress on full-yr guidance & growth.
Further highlighted pyroxasulfone is a patented product (until 2025 in developed markets)
- December 13, 2023 08:56
Stock Market Live Updates: Stock Recommendations: Jefferies on M&M Fin
Hold, TP Rs 270
Management meet takeaways
Mgmt stated loan growth should stay healthy.
NIMs can inch up 20bps to 6.8% vs. 2QFY24 levels by 4QFY24.
Opex to assets should stay elevated.
Target is to reduce GS3 below 4%
- December 13, 2023 08:56
Stock Market Live Updates: Stock Recommendations: Jefferies on Infosys
Buy, TP Rs 1650
NDR takeaways
Management highlighted that near term growth is likely to be muted; however, strong deal bookings in 1HFY24 should support growth in FY25.
Despite recent senior management churn, co remains confident on execution
- December 13, 2023 08:56
Stock Market Live Updates: Stock Recommendations: MS on ITC
Overweight Call, Target Rs 493
Analyst Meet Takeaways Show Near-term Demand Trends Similar To Q2
Urban Growth Leading Rural Growth
High Prevalence Of Illicit Trade To Likely Keep The Cigarette Tax Increases Moderate
FMCG Focus On Driving Growth & Improving Margins (80-100 bps/Year) Reiterated
New Value-Added Opportunities In Agri-Business, Especially Nicotine and derivatives
New Food Tech Business Introduced To Build Digital-first Fresh Food Brands & Biz
- December 13, 2023 08:55
Stock Market Live Updates: Stock Recommendations: CLSA on ITC
Outperform Call, Target Rs 494
Analyst Meet Key Takeaways Shows Focus On FMCG In Bolstering Existing Business
Driving Adjacencies & A 80-100 bps EBITDA Margin Increase/Year
Cigarette Growth Is Likely To Consolidate In The Near-term On A High Base
The Medium-term Outlook Is For Positive Volumes If Taxation Is Stable
Co Is Opening New Higher Margin Vectors Such As Nicotine In The Agri-Business
Co’s Next Strategy Particularly On Innovation, Digital & Supply Chain Issues In Focus
- December 13, 2023 08:55
Stock Market Live Updates: Stock Recommendations: Jefferies On ITC
Buy Call, Target Rs 452
Focus On Making Co Future Ready Through Agility, Innovation, Invsts & Cost Optimisation
Share Of Non-cigarette EBITDA Has Been Rising With Improving RoIC & This Should Continue
Rural Demand Has Bottomed Out & FMCG Biz Is Well-positioned To Capture The Upturn
Mgmt Hopes For A Stable Tax Regime In Cigarettes
Stable Tax Regime In Cigarettes Expected As In Past High Taxation Was Counter-productive
- December 13, 2023 08:54
Stock Market Live Updates: Stock Recommendations: BoFA Sec on Gland Pharma
Buy, TP Rs 2050
+ve momentum in US to continue
Earning upgrade in ex-Cenexi biz in last qtr has allayed concerns on risk to US revenue
Cenexi margin improvement is the next catalyst
- December 13, 2023 08:47
Stock Market Live Updates: Fund Houses Recommendations
GS on Godrej CP: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1185/sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Infosys: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1650/sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Pharma Sector: Pricing environment in the US generics market to remain benign in the near term. Medanta, Zydus, Lupin and JB Pharma upside picks (Positive)
MS on ITC: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 493/sh (Positive)
CLSA on ITC: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 494/sh (Positive)
Jefferies on ITC: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 452/sh (Neutral)
MOSL on ITC: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 453/sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on M&M Fin: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 295/sh (Neutral)
Nuvama on PIIND: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 4233/sh (Neutral)
- December 13, 2023 08:47
Stock Market Live Updates: Opening Bid: Sensex, Nifty poised for steady start amid robust macro indicators and bullish sentiment
Domestic markets are expected to open flat with a positive bias. With strong macro numbers - IIP at 11.7 per cent and inflation at 5.6 per cent - analysts expect bullish sentiment is likely to continue. However, all eyes are on the outcome of the US Federal meeting that will be known later today (early morning in Indian time). Analysts expect foreign portfolio investments, which resumed in the last few weeks, will depend upon the rate as well as Fed chief comments.
Gift Nifty at 21,067 indicates a flat opening as Nifty futures on Tuesday closed at 21,023. Asian stocks are mixed with Japan, and Australian and Taiwan markets are up even as China, Hong Kong, and Korea are down.
- December 13, 2023 08:28
Stock Market Live Updates: Stock Split Dates
Teamo Productions Hq Ltd
Stock Split Rs.Rs.10/- to Rs.1/-
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 11.78
Ex - Stock Split 14 December 2023 (Tomorrow)
Last day trade for before split Today
- December 13, 2023 08:27
Stock Market Live Updates: Dividend Dates
Hindustan Zinc Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.6
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 324.85
Ex-Dividend 14 December 2023 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
- December 13, 2023 08:22
Stock Market Live Updates: Broker’s Call: LGB Bros (Accumulate)
L G Balakrishnan Brothers (LGB) manufactures roller chains and undertakes metal forming, including warm & cold forging, fine blanking and machined parts.
With the Indian two wheeler industry in a cusp of an entrenched slowdown - barring robust festive sales this year - LGB’s transmission business bore the brunt of this slowdown as it posted that revenues grew by an abysmal 3.7 per cent in the first half of current fiscal when compared with year ago period.
- December 13, 2023 08:22
Stock Market Live Updates: Broker’s Call: Krsnaa Diagnostics (Buy)
We recently visited Krsnaa’s new state-of-the-art Kurla (Mumbai) pathology lab. This new lab caters to BMC collection centres and will be leveraged for a B2C foray.
It has the potential to test 30K-40K samples/day (scalable to 1 lakh tests/day). The lab’s current test offering is 250-300 tests, which will be expanded as it ramps up. In addition to digital ads, Krsnaa is in the process of rolling out a website and mobile app to increase private walk-ins and improve positioning.
- December 13, 2023 08:19
Stock Market Live Updates: Stock under F&O ban on NSE: 13-Dec-23
1 BALRAMCHIN
2 DELTACORP
3 HINDCOPPER
4 IBULHSGFIN
5 INDIACEM
6 NATIONALUM
7 SAIL
8 ZEEL
- December 13, 2023 08:18
Stock Market Live Updates: Today’s Key Results/Board Meetings: 13-Dec-23
CHPLIND
Quarterly Results;General
GEE
Quarterly Results
GROWINGTON
Stock Split;General
MOTOGENFIN
General
PVVINFRA
General
- December 13, 2023 08:18
Today’s Corporate Action: 13th Dec Ex Date
RCF
Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.7000
- December 13, 2023 08:18
Stock Market Live Updates: Today’s Market Trends
GIFT Nifty +70 pts (21080) from last trade 21010
Nikkei +218 pts ,
Hangseng -63 pts ,
Now @6.52am .
Dow +173.01 pts ,Nsdq +100.91 pts, S&P
+21.26 pts , Bovespa -513 pts , Ftse -2 pts , Dax -2 pts , Cac -7 pts , Crude @ $68.61 brl (+0.00), Brent @ $73.30 brl (-2.73) , Gold @ 1993.20 (+0.00), Silver $23.016 (+0.00), Euro @ $1.0795, JPY @ $145.42, INR @ 83.395
- December 13, 2023 08:16
Stock Market Live Updates: Stocks that will see action today: December 13, 2023
Buzzing Stocks: Indian Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, M&M, Laurus Lab, KDDL
- December 13, 2023 08:10
Stock Market Live Updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 13.12.2023
Adobe Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Nordson Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
- December 13, 2023 08:10
Stock Market Live Updates: Economic Calendar - 13.12.2023
12:30 U.K GDP m/m (Expected: % versus Previous: 0.2%)
12:30 U.K Industrial Production m/m (Expected: -0.1% versus Previous: 0.0%)
15:30 EURO Industrial Production m/m (Expected: -0.1% versus Previous: 0.0%)
19:00 U.S PPI m/m (Expected: 0.0% versus Previous: -0.5%)
00:30 U.S. Federal Funds Rate (Expected: 5.50% versus Previous: 5.50%)
01:00 U.S. FOMC Press Conference
- December 13, 2023 08:08
Stock Market Live Updates: Key figures as on 12/12/23
📌 Market Levels
BSE Sensex: 69551.03 (-377.50)
Nifty 50: 20906.40 (-90.70)
NIFTY MID CAP 100: 44555.75 (-173.40)
NIFTY SMALL CAP 100: 14529.45 (+3.80)
📌 Index PE & PBV
SENSEX PE / PBV : 24.65 / 3.59
NIFTY 50 PE / PBV :
22.34 / 3.67
NIFTY MIDCAP 100 PE / PBV : 23.87 / 3.57
NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 PE / PBV : 27.49 / 3.57
📌 Inflow/Outflow (Daily/MTD)
FII / FPI Activity: 76.86 crs / 12212.71 crs
DII Activity: 1923.32 crs / 6664.95 crs
📌 Volatility Index
India VIX - 12.71
📌 Commodities
Brent Crude: $75.54
Gold USD Oz/10 gm: $1988.56 = INR 61385
Silver: INR 72438
📌 Currency
Rs/$: 83.39
US Dollar Index (DXY) - 103.70
📌 10 Year Yield
7.26% GOI 2033: 7.32% (Old)
7.18% GOI 2033: 7.27% (New)
US 10 Yr Yield - 4.19%
- December 13, 2023 08:07
Stocks to Watch: CPCL collaborates with State authorities in efforts to eliminate Ennore creek oil slick
Measures include reverse pumping, Husk filter installation, and Gully Sucker usage. Booms deployed prevent oil spread, while 750 meters have been arranged.
- December 13, 2023 07:29
Stocks to Watch: SpiceJet loss reduces to ₹449 crore in Q2
SpiceJet posted a loss of ₹449.43 crore, a substantial improvement from the previous year’s ₹833.23 crore during the corresponding quarter. Despite a 29 per cent decline in revenue at ₹1,347.52 crore, SpiceJet’s strategic cost-saving measures became evident as total expenses dropped to ₹21,574.10 crore from ₹29,416.06 crore in the year-ago period.
- December 13, 2023 07:25
Stock Market Live Updates: Retail inflation rises to 3-month high; industrial growth hits 16-month high of 11.7% in October
Mixed bag. Food prices push retail inflation, core inflation remains low. Manufacturing helps industrial growth, but yearly growth likely to slow down
- December 13, 2023 07:23
Stocks to Watch: Thermax betting big on renewable energies, clean solutions
Thermax Ltd is betting big on green and renewable energies as well as cleaner technologies for its traditional boiler business, as it enters a new phase of growth.
The company is pouring in money into research and development and according to Managing Director Ashish Bhandari the aim is to take the R&D spend to about 2 per cent of its revenue from less than 1 per cent now. The R&D, which is scattered now among different businesses, will be consolidated, he said.
- December 13, 2023 07:19
Stock Market Live Updates: Three companies line up to raise ₹4,000 cr via IPO this week
DOMS Industries, India Shelter Finance and Inox India hope to cash in on the bullish sentiment
- December 13, 2023 07:16
Stock Market Live Updates: Stock to buy today: IIFL Finance (₹658.05) – BUY
The short-term outlook for IIFL Finance is bullish. The stock has risen over 4 per cent on Tuesday. This rise has taken the stock price well above the key resistance level of ₹640. It has also broken the sideways consolidation between ₹620 and ₹640 that was in place for more than a week.
- December 13, 2023 07:15
Stock Market Live Updates: Day trading guide for December 13, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- December 13, 2023 07:14
Stock Market Live Updates: India’s e-retail segment to reach over $160 billion by 2028, growth rates expected to bounce back
India’s e-retail market is expected to reach over $160 billion by 2028 as more Indian households join the upper middle and upper income consumer cohorts. According to a report released by Bain & Company and Flipkart, the e-retail market is estimated to scale up to $57-$60 billion in 2023, up 17-20 per cent from 2022.
- December 13, 2023 07:12
Stock Market Live Updates: IPO Recommendations: Should you subscribe to the DOMS IPO?
Following the successful listing of Flair Writing Industries which now trades at a premium of 27 per cent to its IPO price, the IPO of DOMS Industries is open for subscription from December 13-15. Capital base expansion, established presence in pencils market and a wide distribution channel are positives for DOMS. But valuation seems to be a bit of a dampener.
- December 13, 2023 07:04
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian stocks up, gold steadies post US CPI increase
Wednesday saw a buoyant start for Asian stocks, riding on the recent U.S. market peak. Despite inflation data holding little sway over expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut, investors were eagerly anticipating today’s imminent policy decision. According to US government data, the consumer price index nudged up by 0.1% last month, following a flat performance in October.
Since March 2022, the Fed has increased its policy rate by 525 basis points, currently resting at the range of 5.25%-5.50%.
In specific market movements, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index surged by 0.65% or 213.68 points, reaching 33,057.38, and TOPIX witnessed a 0.31% uptick, gaining 7.52 points to hit 2,360.68. Conversely, South Korea’s KOSPI dropped by 0.45% or 11.39 points, trading at 2,523.36, while Australia’s S&P ASX 200 index exhibited a 0.28% climb, up by 209 points to reach 7,255.30. India’s Gift Nifty saw a 0.23% gain or 49 points, trading at 21,089.5.
Gold prices, which initially surged by about 0.5% before the data release, steadied at $1,980.39 per ounce on Tuesday after U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rose in November.
- December 13, 2023 07:03
Stock Market Live Updates: US consumer prices unexpectedly rise in November
U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rose in November while underlying inflation pushed higher, offering more evidence that the Federal Reserve was unlikely to pivot to interest rate cuts early next year.
As per the government data, the consumer price index edged up 0.1% last month after being unchanged in October. In the 12 months through November, the CPI increased 3.1% after rising 3.2% in October.
Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI increased 0.3% in November after climbing 0.2% in the prior month. The so-called core CPI was lifted by a rebound in prices of used cars and trucks.
High rents continued to keep underlying inflation elevated. - Reuters
- December 13, 2023 07:03
Commodities Market Live Updates: Gold Prices Today: Gold prices pare gains after U.S. inflation data
Gold prices on Tuesday pared gains after data showed that U.S. consumer prices rose unexpectedly in November, while traders’ focus shifted to key central bank policy meetings for further clarity on monetary policy path.
Spot gold was steady at $1,980.39 per ounce, from about 0.5% up ahead of the data release. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,995.70. - Reuters
- December 13, 2023 07:02
Stock Market Live Updates: US consumer prices unexpectedly rise in November
The consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.1% in November on an annual basis. On a month-to-month basis, the CPI saw a slight 0.1% uptick in November.
- December 13, 2023 07:02
Stock Market Live Updates: Wall St hits fresh 2023 highs after inflation data; Fed on deck
U.S. stocks closed at fresh highs of the year on Tuesday, after inflation data did little to alter views for the timing of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve, as investors awaited the central bank’s last policy decision of the year on Wednesday.
The November Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.1% on an annual basis, in line with estimates from economists polled by Reuters, as a drop in gasoline prices was overshadowed by a rise in rents. Core prices, excluding volatile items such as food and energy costs, also matched expectations, showing a 4% annual rise.
On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices ticked up 0.1% last month.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 173.01 points, or 0.48%, to 36,577.94, the S&P 500 gained 21.26 points, or 0.46%, to 4,643.70 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 100.91 points, or 0.70%, to 14,533.40.
The Dow closed at its highest level since Jan. 4, 2022, the S&P 500 its highest close since Jan. 14, 2022, and the Nasdaq its highest closing level since March 29, 2022. - Reuters
