December 13, 2023 09:21

The initial trading session witnessed a weak opening for India’s key stock indices, the Sensex and Nifty, on Wednesday. Despite this, buoyed by robust macroeconomic figures—Industrial Production (IIP) at 11.7% and inflation at 5.6%—analysts foresee a probable continuation of bullish sentiment. However, market focus remains on the imminent outcome of the US Federal meeting. Analysts anticipate foreign portfolio investments to hinge on both the rate decision and comments from the Fed chief.

In early trade, the BSE Sensex saw a decline of 51.97 points, reaching 69,499.06, while the NSE Nifty dropped 10.45 points to 20,895.95.

Gainers within the Nifty pack comprised UPL, Eicher Motors, L&T, Adani Enterprises, and Adani Ports. Conversely, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life, RIL, ICICI Bank, and Infosys were among the decliners.

Asian stocks are mixed with Japan, and Australian and Taiwan markets are up even as China, Hong Kong, and Korea are down.

Amit Goel, Co-founder & Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360, said: India’s inflation jumped to 5.6% year on year in November, came in lower than the consensus estimates of 5.8 per cent with halting a three-month slowdown to 4.9 per cent in October from a peak of 7.4 per cent in July. The pick-up was due to higher food inflation. A lower year-earlier base and shortages of onions and tomatoes due to unseasonal rains likely pushed up vegetable prices. “The jump in food prices was driven by temporary factors which we expect to start reversing in January,” he added.

According to Nikhil Gupta, Chief Economist, MOFSL Group, “IIP grew 11.7 per cent, better than our forecast of 11 per cent and mkt consensus of 10.5 per cent.”

Gupta added: “we expect moderation in 3QFY24 real GDP growth and inflation to remain around 5.2 per cent YoY in 4QFY24. The RBI, thus, doesn’t need to think about easing at all and keep monetary policy unchanged in the coming months.”

Globally, investors await US inflation data as this would provide some clues on Federal Reserve’s move in its policy meeting, which will commence today. “Fed’s policy outcome will provide some direction, untill than market are expected to consolidate. IPO market is again action with six IPO’s in pipeline starting with India Shelter Finance and DOMS open for subscription on Wednesday,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd