ALL UPDATES

  • March 13, 2024 08:53

    Stock market updates today: Domestic shares likely to track Asian peers higher

    Domestic shares are set to open higher on Wednesday, tracking Asian markets after a largely in-line US inflation data failed to impact expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut in June, and as domestic consumer prices eased slightly in February.

    The GIFT Nifty was trading at 22,455 as of 07:54 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open above Tuesday’s close of 22,335.70. 

  • March 13, 2024 08:42

    Stock market updates today: Pre-market views by Avdhut Bagkar Technical and Derivatives Analyst, StoxBox

    The US and India are both contending with persistent inflationary pressures. In the US, inflation has surpassed expectations for the second consecutive month in February. Prices have surged notably for items such as car insurance, air travel, and clothing. The core consumer price index, excluding food and energy costs, rose by 0.4% from January and 3.8% from a year ago. Overall, the consumer price index climbed by the same margin from January and stood at 3.2% higher compared to a year ago. This trend underscores the Federal Reserve’s cautious stance on interest rate cuts, as evidenced by their reluctance to ease policy too soon. Similarly, India saw little change in its inflation rate last month, prompting policymakers to remain cautious. The consumer price index rose by 5.09% from a year earlier, slightly surpassing the market forecast of 5.04%. This figure exceeds the central bank’s target of 4% and is slightly lower than January’s rate of 5.1%.On the commodity front, oil prices rose on Wednesday, driven by expectations of robust global demand, particularly from the United States, the world’s leading consumer. Despite somewhat persistent inflation in the US, market expectations regarding potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve remained unshaken. In stock-specific news, British American Tobacco initiated a block deal to sell a 3.5% equity stake in India’s ITC Ltd to institutional investors, totaling around Rs 16,775 crores. As a result, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices are poised to open higher, buoyed by positive trends in the GIFT Nifty, indicating a favorable start for the broader market index.

    The 50 index witnessed a volatile opening, with sharp swings on both sides within the opening hour. As the volatility cooled off, the index oscillated in the range of 96 points. However, it closed marginally above the 10DEMA in the lower quartile of the 196-point trading range established during the day without offering any decisive directional bias. The index shows resilience despite the other broader indices trending under pressure, which is a positive sign for the large caps. The zone of 22300-22250 holds immediate support for the price action, and sustenance above this zone will allow the index to garner further bullish strength

  • March 13, 2024 08:40

    Stock market updates today: Fund House Recommendations  

    HSBC on ITC: Upgrade to Buy on Company, target price at Rs 480/sh (Positive) 

    CLSA on ITC: Upgrade to Buy on Company, target price at Rs 468/sh (Positive) 

    MS on ITC: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 491/sh (Positive) 

    GS on ITC: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 480/sh (Positive) 

    MS on DMART: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 4471/sh (Positive) 

    Citi on Kalyan Jewel: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 480/sh (Positive) 

    Citi on Ultratech: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 11700/sh (Positive) 

    Nomura on Shriram Fin: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 2900/sh (Positive) 

    Citi on CAMS: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 2300/sh (Neutral) 

    Citi on TechM: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 1165/sh (Neutral) 

    Jefferies on BSE: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 3000/sh (Neutral) 

    Citi on ICICI Pru: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 670/sh (Neutral) 

    Macquarie on Jubilant Food: Maintain Underperform on Company, target price at Rs 320/sh (Neutral) 

    Macquarie on Godrej CP: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 1150/sh (Neutral) 

    Nomura on Fivestar: Maintain Buy on Company, cut target price at Rs 880/sh (Neutral) 

    Nomura on Bajaj Finserve: Maintain Buy on Company, cut target price at Rs 1850/sh (Neutral) 

    Nomura on Credit Access: Maintain Buy on Company, cut target price at Rs 1550/sh (Neutral) 

    Nomura on LIC Housing: Maintain Buy on Company, cut target price at Rs 720/sh (Neutral)

  • March 13, 2024 08:39

    Stock market updates today: Few upgrades to ITC as supply overhang will be over 

    HSBC on ITC

    Upgrade to buy, TP Rs 480

    Amidst news of stake sale by BAT, stock has corrected from its peak & down 11% YTD

    Implies attractive val for its cig biz & creates a buying opportunity

    CLSA on ITC

    Upgrade to Buy, TP Rs 468

    Correction offers an attractive multiple in a volatile market

    Cigarette volumes to be muted but premiumisation underway

    FMCG gradually becoming key driver, agri to stabilise with value-added products

    MS on ITC

    OW, TP Rs 491

    Expect ITC’s stock outperformance to resume after stake sale

    Remain bullish on ITC based on expectation of a moderate cigarette tax environment, continued scale-up of non-cigarette businesses & reasonable vals

    Jefferies on BSE

    Buy, TP Rs 3000

    NSE announced a 1% cut to transaction charges on cash & derivatives products (1.3% earnings impact on 9MFY24 annualized)

    See cut as part of a periodic exercise & smaller this time (vs FY17 & FY23) signifies ltd appetite to engage in price wars

    Expect BSE’s product pricing & plans for monetization of new products to be unaffected

    Continue to expect >2.5x jump in earnings over FY24-26E

    Nomura on NBFCs

    Reiterate cautious view

    Shriram Finance & Five-Star top picks

    Growth at risk; FY25 to be a reset yr

    Cost of funds to remain elevated in FY25

    Having said that, if any repo rate cut happens in 1HFY25F, it would be +ve for CoF/NIMs of NBFCs in 2HFY25F

    MS on AvenueSupermart

    OW, TP Rs 4471

    DMart ready not a quick delivery platform but on pricing strategy & SKU availability they outpace peers

    Maintains its ‘value focussed’ positioning SKU Availability - DMart Ready leading vs. peers & improving sequentially, too

  • March 13, 2024 08:38

    Stock market updates today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 13-March-2024  

    • ABFRL

    • HINDCOPPER

    • MANAPPURAM

    • MGL

    • NALCO

    • PEL

    • SAIL

    • TATACHEM

    • ZEEL

  • March 13, 2024 08:37

    Stock market updates today: Dividend Dates

    Wonder Electricals Ltd

    Dividend Per Share Rs.1

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 489

    Ex-Dividend 14 March 2024 (Tomorrow)

    Last date for Cum-Dividend Today

  • March 13, 2024 08:36

    Stock market updates today: Stocks To Watch

    ITC: British American Tobacco, the largest public shareholder of the company, has launched a block trade to offload up to a 3.5% stake in the company for over Rs 17,482 crore.

    * Vedanta:* The Securities Exchange Board of India ordered the company to pay Rs 77.62 crore to Scottish explorer Cairn for delay in payment of dividends and barred the firm’s entire board from accessing the capital market for the same.

    * Aurobindo Pharma:* Eugia Pharma has restarted distribution of aseptic products and will start commercial production from aseptic lines in a phased manner beginning next week.

    * Glenmark Pharma:* The company completed the transfer of the remaining 20% stake in Glenmark Life Sciences to Nirma.

    * Shree Cement:* The company has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Starcrete LLP for the purchase of five ready-mix concrete plants located in Maharashtra for Rs 33.5 crore.

    * SRF:* The company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, SRF Middle East, in Dubai for trading in refrigerant gases.

    * Oriental Rail Infrastructure:* The company received an order worth Rs. 1,249 crore from the Ministry of Railways for the manufacturing and supply of 3,055 BOXNHL wagons.

    * Ramco Cements:* The company inaugurated the Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal project in Andhra Pradesh to transport crushed limestone through railway wagons from the company’s mines in Budawada to its integrated cement plant in Jayanthipuram.

    * Allcargo Logistics:* The company LCL volume for the month of February increased 7% YoY and FCL volume up 5% YoY for the month of February.

    * Muthoot Capital:* The company partners with Greaves Cotton unit Greaves Finance 100% EV-focused lending platform evfin for electric two-wheeler financing across India.

    * Indoco Remedies:* The company approved the purchase of 2,860 sq m of land in Mumbai.

    * Sterling & Wilson:* The company has issued clarification on the Shapoorji stake sale report and said it is not aware of negotiations.

    * Titagarh Rail Systems:* The company launched its second 25T Bollard Pull Tug, Bahubali, for the Indian Navy.

    * Vakrangee:* The Reserve Bank of India has renewed the authorization issued to the company for white-label ATMs.

    * Jammu and Kashmir Bank:* The company clarified that the news 

    item of an Enforcement Directorate action does not pertain to the bank in any manner.

    Ethos: The company reduced its stake in Silvercity Brands AG to 35% from 100% earlier.

    * Gensol Engineering:* The company incorporated Gensol Clean Energy as a wholly owned subsidiary.

    * Welspun Living:* The company received approval from the NCLT, Hyderabad Bench for the amalgamation of five companies with itself and is awaiting approval from the NCLT, Ahmedabad

    Bench.

    * Signature Global India:* The company, through its subsidiary, has launched its new project “Orchard Avenue-3” in Gurugram. The project consists of a total of 235 units, with an area of 1.66 acres.

    New Listing 

    JG Chemicals: The company’s shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday at an issue price of Rs 221 apiece. The Rs 251.19 crore IPO was subscribed 27.78 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (32.09 times), retail investors (17.44 times), and non-institutional investors (46.33 times).

    IPO Offering

    Popular Vehicles and Services: The public issue was subscribed to 0.27 times on day 1. There are no bids led by institutional investors, non-institutional investors (0.11 times), retail investors (0.47 times) and portions reserved for employees (3.83 times).

    Bulk Deals

    Kfin Technologies: Kotak Mahindra Bank sold 34.7 lakh shares (2.03%) at Rs 600.28 apiece. 

    Nirlon: Nihar Nandan Nilekani bought 22.52 lakh shares (2.49%) at Rs 430 apiece, while Kunal Virenchee Sagar sold 13.29 lakh shares (1.47%), and Alfano Pte. Ltd. sold 9.23 lakh shares (1.02%) at Rs 430 apiece.

    Onward Technologies: White Oak India Equity Fund IV sold 1.25 lakh shares (0.55%) at Rs 463.81 apiece.

    Insider Trades 

    Som Distillers and Breweries: Promoter Jagdish Kumar Arora bought 10,000 shares on March 12. 

    IPCA Laboratories: Promoter Paschim Chemicals bought 35,000 shares on March 11. 

    Zydus Wellness: Promoter Zydus Family Trust bought 1.86 lakh shares on March 11.

    G R Infraprojects: Promoters Laxmi Devi, Suman, Ritu, Lalita, and Kiran sold 9.66 lakh shares each on March 7. 

    SBFC Finance: Promoter SBFC Holdings sold 3 crore shares between March 5 and 7.

    Pledge Share Details 

    Paisalo Digital: EQUILIBRATED Venture CFLOW, PRI CAF, and PRO FITCCH revoked the pledge of 1.48 lakh shares on March 11.

    Trading Tweaks 

    Price Band changes from 20% to 10%: JTL Industries. 

    Price Band changes from 10% to 5%: Gensol Industries, Swelect Systems. 

    Moved into short-term ASM framework: JTL Industries. 

    Moved out short-term ASM framework: Hind Rectifiers.

    F&O BAN

    1\u0009ABFRL

    2\u0009HINDCOPPER

    3\u0009MANAPPURAM

    4\u0009MGL

    5\u0009NATIONALUM

    6\u0009PEL

    7\u0009SAIL

    8\u0009TATACHEM

    9\u0009ZEEL

  • March 13, 2024 08:35

    Stock market updates today:

    J.G.Chemicals Limited

    Listing Date : Wednesday, March 13, 2024

    ISIN : INE0MB501011

    BSE : 544138

    NSE : JGCHEM

    Face Value : ₹10

    IPO Price : ₹221

    BID LOT : 67 Share

    Sona Machinery Limited (SME IPO)

    Listing Date : Wednesday, March 13, 2024

    ISIN : INE0Q6H01012

    NSE Scrip ID : SONAMAC (ST Group)

    Face Value : ₹10

    IPO Price : ₹143

    BID LOT : 1000 Share

  • March 13, 2024 08:01

    Stock market updates today: Company updates

    Mahindra Life: Company acquires 9.4 acres land parcel in Whitefield, Bengaluru. 

    Auro Pharma: Eugia Pharma specialities start distribution of aseptic products manufactured at Unit III

    Titagarh Rail: Company introduces second 25T Bollard Pull Tug for Indian Navy 

    TCS: Company and SymphonyAI form strategic partnership 

    Muthoot Capital: Company partners with EVFIN for electric two-wheeler financing across India.

    L&T Finance: Company signs funding pact worth $125 million with Japan International Cooperation Agency.

    PayTM: NPCI likely to approve third-party application provider license to Paytm latest by March 15

    Vardhman Poly: Board meeting on March 28 to consider and approve sub-division/ split of shares 

    SRF: Company incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary SRF Middle East in Dubai for trading in refrigerant gases 

    Glenmark Pharma: Company completes transfer of remaining 20% stake of Glenmark Life Sciences to Nirma.

    Sanghi Industries: Ambuja Cements to sell up to 4% stake in the Company

    Jet Airways: NCLAT approves control transfer to Jalan Kalrock. 

    Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: Company gets order from Income Tax department raising demand of Rs 52 crore for AY 2023-24. 

    Vodafone Idea: Company as secured commitment of up to $1 billion for equity raise. 

    Federal Bank: Bank to be part of the BSE Financial Services Index from Monday. 

    SBI: Bank sends Electoral Bond data to ECI as per SC order

    Kotak Mahindra Bank: Sold 34.7 lk equity shares of KFin Technologies in open market for ₹208 cr

    Vedanta: SEBI asks Vedanta to pay Cairn UK ₹77.63 cr: Agencies 

    ITC: British American Tobacco (BAT) Intends to sell up to 436,851,457 ordinary shares in ITC Limited 

    Dr Reddy: Company has received an order from GST Authority towards tax demand of Rs 67.5 crore and Rs 6.7 crore interest and penalty.

    J&K Bank: Issues clarification on news reports stating ED attached bank properties worth Rs 4.81 crore in bank fraud case.

    Ethos: Reduces stake in arm Silvercity Brands AG to 35% from 100% earlier

    Shalby: Company will acquire 100 percent stake in Healers Hospital from its existing shareholders for Rs 104 crore. 

    Hindware Home: Salil Kapoor has resigned as the CEO of the company due to personal reasons, with effect from March 12.

  • March 13, 2024 07:59

    Stock market updates today: US crude oil inventories decline unexpectedly

    Crude oil stocks in the US declined by 5.521 million barrels in the week ending March 8, 2024, after rising by 0.423 million barrels the previous week, according to the API’s Weekly Statistical Bulletin. Crude oil stocks fell for the seventh week in a row, falling far short of market estimated gain of 0.4 million barrels.

  • March 13, 2024 07:57

    Stock market updates today: Cairn dividends: SEBI restrains Vedanta’s former Vice-Chairman Navin Agarwal from dealing in securities for 2 months

    SEBI on Tuesday restrained Vedanta Executive Vice-Chairman Navin Agarwal and his daughter, Priya Agarwal, from dealing in securities for delay in payment of dividends to Cairn UK Holdings (CUHL).

  • March 13, 2024 07:42

    Stock market updates today: Malaysian Palm Oil Market Analysis

    • Malaysian palm oil futures reached their highest in nearly eight months, trading around MYR 4,160 per tonne.

    • The increase was driven by rival edible oils’ strength and crude oil price rise.

    • Demand for palm oil surged, especially during Ramadan fasting and Eid-al Fitr festival.

    • Industry regulator data showed palm oil stocks fell to their lowest since July 2023, and production hit a 10-month low.

    • Cargo surveyor data showed shipments of Malaysian palm oil products rose by 6.8% to 382,640 tons in March.

    • India’s palm oil imports fell to a 9-month low in February, limiting the upside momentum.

  • March 13, 2024 07:13

    Stock market updates today: Major US listed stocks result calendar 13.03.2024

    Dollar Tree, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Retail)

    Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Retail)

    Lennar Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Construction)

    UiPath, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)

    SentinelOne, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)

  • March 13, 2024 07:13

    Stock market updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: 13th March 2024

  • March 13, 2024 06:53

    Stock market updates today: Economic Calendar – 13.03.2024

    12.30 U.K. GDP m/m (Expected: 0.2% versus Previous: -0.1%)

    12.30 U.K. Industrial Production m/m (Expected: 0.0% versus Previous: 0.6%)

    15.30 EURO Industrial Production m/m (Expected: -1.8% versus Previous: 2.6%)

  • March 13, 2024 06:53

    Stock market updates today: Nirma acquires majority stake in Glenmark Life Sciences

    GLENMARK LIFE SCIENCES SAYS NIRMA ACQUIRES MAJORITY STAKE IN GLENMARK LIFE SCIENCES || NIRMA COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF 75% OF SHARE CAPITAL FROM GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS

  • March 13, 2024 06:51

  • March 13, 2024 06:45

    Stock market updates today: Market Levels at close on March 12, 2024

    BSE Sensex: 73667.96 (+165.32)

    Nifty 50: 22335.70 (+3.05)

    NIFTY MID CAP 100: 48086.85 (-687.80)

    NIFTY SMALL CAP 100: 15092.10 (-304.80)

    📌 Index PE & PBV

    SENSEX PE / PBV : 25.20 / 3.74

    NIFTY 50 PE / PBV : 

    23.06 / 3.91

    NIFTY MIDCAP 100 PE / PBV : 24.93 / 3.85

    NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 PE / PBV : 27.81 / 3.72

    📌 Inflow/Outflow (Daily/MTD) 

    FII / FPI Activity: 73.12 crs / 14486.90 Crs

    DII Activity: 2358.18 crs / 19540.27 crs

    📌 Volatility Index

    India VIX - 13.63

    📌 Commodities

    Brent Crude: $82.07

    Gold USD Oz/10 gm: $2177.31 = INR 65950

    Silver: INR 74686

    📌 Currency

    Rs/$: 82.77

    US Dollar Index (DXY) - 102.85

    📌 10 Year Yield

    7.18% GOI 2033: 7.03% (New)

    US 10 Yr Yield - 4.09%

  • March 13, 2024 06:43

    Stock market updates today: Industrial growth slowed to 3.8% in January

    Manufacturing slowed down industrial growth in January as headline number based on Index of Industrial Production (IIP) slipped to 3.8 per cent in January as against 4.2 per cent in December. However, experts still predicted February growth to be closer to the January number.

  • March 13, 2024 06:42

    Stock market updates today: Stocks to buy: Shoppers Stop (₹770.90): BUY

    The short-term outlook is bullish for Shoppers Stop. The bounce from the low of ₹736 on Tuesday indicates the presence of strong buyers. The region between ₹750 and ₹725 is a strong support zone.

