September 18, 2023 08:49

INDIA

1)India’s foreign exchange (forex) reserves fell to an 11-week low of $593.90 billion as of September 8 - a decrease of $5 billion from the previous week, Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) data showed on Friday, September 15.

2)The Indian central bank’s move to remove the cap on how much a bank can invest in bonds they intend to hold to maturity will boost lenders’ appetite for government securities and benefit their bottom lines, bankers and analysts said on Wednesday.

•Three categories now: Available for sale (AFS), Held to maturity (HTM) and new category ‘fair value through profit & loss (FVTPL)

•HFT becomes a sub-category of FVTPL.

•Valuation gains and losses for AFS to go to ‘AFS reserve’ (not through the P&L)

•FVTPL category shall be fair-valued and go to P&L - Convertibles, loss-absorbing bonds to go to FVTPL. -Valuation of subsidiaries to be evaluated at least quarterly.

•The new norms also do away with the 90-day ceiling on holding period under HFT, while removing ceilings on the held-to-maturity category of banks’ investment portfolio.

3)The India’s retail inflation eased to 6.83 per cent in August from 7.44 per cent in July as vegetable prices cooled somewhat compared to the previous month, the National Statistical Office (NSO) data showed on Tuesday.

4)India’s industrial output grew by 5.7 per cent in July from 3.8 per cent in June. The July IIP growth of 5.7 per cent is above expectations of 5.0 per cent.

5)Core YOY CPI (Ex Food, Fuel & Light, Transport) softens to 5.35% vs 5.41% in July.

6)The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is (-) 0.52% (Provisional) for the month of August, 2023 (over August, 2022) against (-) 1.36% recorded in July, 2023.

7)India’s outward FDI down 33.3 pc-in August on grim global prospects. Reflecting subdued global economic growth, India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) fell by 33.3 per cent sequentially to $1.21 billion in August, compared to over $1.82 billion in July.

8)Fitch Ratings on Thursday retained India’s growth forecast for the current fiscal at 6.3% saying the Indian economy continues to show resilience despite tighter monetary policy and weakness in exports, but upped year-end inflation projection on El Nino threat

9)India’s central bank, The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has said that banks and financial institutions will have to return all original property documents within 30 days of full repayment of a loan by a borrower. If banks fail to do so, they’ll have to compensate the borrower at the rate of 25,000 for each day of delay, RBI said.

10)The chances of inclusion of India in JP Morgan’s emerging market bond index are increasing ahead of its scheduled rebalancing this month, The Economic Times (ET) reported on Thursday i.e., 14th Sept. This is likely to lower the borrowing costs in the country. The report said that index providers are “increasingly tilted” to include India to fill the gap expected due to Russia’s exclusion.

WORLD

1)US CPI inflation accelerated to 3.7% YoY in Aug-23 from 3.2% in Jul-23 driven by rising gasoline prices. Meanwhile, Core CPI inflation remained steady at 4.3%.

2)U.S. CPI increased by 0.6% last month, the largest gain since June 2022, as gasoline prices jumped, Labor Department data showed. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI increased 0.3%, moderated by a decline in prices for used cars and trucks.

3)US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on September 8, printed the reading of 220K new claimants better than the forecast 225K. The previous week’s print was 217K.

4)The U.S. Core Producer Price Index (PPI) for August increased by 2.2% as expected, and below the previous rate of a 2.4% hike. Retail Sales improved to 0.6% against the previous month’s 0.5% readings and the market consensus of slowdown to 0.2%.

5)UK economy contracted in July at an unexpectedly sharp rate, as GDP shrank 0.5% from June, below expectations for a 0.2% contraction.

6)The UK Unemployment Rate ticked higher to 4.3% in the three months to July. The UK Average Earnings excluding bonuses rose 7.8% 3M YoY July vs. 7.8% expected.

7)The European Central Bank increased its key interest rate by 25 bps to 4.0%, to combat inflation. However, it signaled that this hike is likely to be the last, given the struggling state of the euro zone economy.

8)China’s central bank tightened its scrutiny of bulk dollar purchases by domestic firms, amid mounting depreciation pressure on Yuan

9)Denmark’s central bank raised its key interest rate by 0.60 percentage points to 1.25% on Thursday to its highest level in thirteen years, following a rate hike earlier in the day by the European Central Bank.

10)Russia’s central bank raised its key interest rate by 100 basis points to 13% on Friday, jacking up the cost of borrowing for the third meeting in succession in response to a weak rouble and other persistent inflationary pressures.

11)Peru cut interest rates for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, joining a regional trend as inflation ebbs across Latin America. The central bank reduced its policy rate to 7.50% from 7.75% on Thursday, as expected by a majority of analysts.