Adani Defence & Aerospace has signed a cooperation agreement with EDGE Group, one of the leading advanced technology and defence groups in the UAE, to establish a global platform leveraging the defence and aerospace capabilities.

Adani Aerospace is an arm of Adani Enterprises.

The agreement includes evaluating cooperation across core product domains, including missiles and weapons covering airborne, surface, infantry, ammunition, and air defence products, platforms & systems covering unmanned aerial systems (UAS), loitering munitions, counter drone systems, unmanned ground vehicles (UGV), as well as electronic warfare (EW) and cyber technologies.

The agreement will also explore the establishment of R&D facilities in India and the UAE; setting up of development, production, and maintenance facilities of defence and aerospace solutions.

Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO, Adani Defence & Aerospace, said “Our collaboration marks the beginning of a new era in enhancing defence capabilities, emphasising our commitment to advance technological prowess and promoting bilateral defence cooperation between India and the UAE.”

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Edge Group, said: “We are keen to set up the joint platform between Adani Defence and Edge to pioneer new technologies and set new standards in advanced military equipment and defence sector.”

Shares of Adani Enterprises traded at ₹3,244 on the NSE, up 0.74 per cent as of 12.30 pm.

