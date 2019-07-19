Stocks

Anchor portion of follow-on CPSE ETF oversubscribed eight times

?Suresh P Iyengar Mumbai | Updated on July 19, 2019 Published on July 19, 2019

The anchor portion of the fifth round of follow-on CPSE ETF was oversubscribed 8.33 times with subscription of ₹19,980 crore against base issue size of ₹ 2,400 crore.

The total size of the issue managed by Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management was ₹ 8,000 crore.

Participation across category of Qualified Institutional Buyers included Avendus Absolute Return Fund, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, CIMB Bank Berhad Singapore Branch, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritus, Copthall Mauritius Investment, Credit Suisse Singapore, DB International (Asia), Edelweiss Alpha Fund Scheme-I, Edelweiss Trusteeship Co Ac- Edelweiss MF Ac- Edelweiss Balance Advantage Fund, Goldman Sachs Investment Mauritius, ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund, ICICI Prudential Dividend Yield Equity Fund, ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund, ICICI Prudential Exports and Services Fund, ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund, ICICI Prudential Mid-cap Fund, ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund, ICICI Prudential Multi Cap Fund, ICICI Prudential Value Fund Series 20, Macquarie Emerging Markets Asian Trading, Merrill Lynch Markets Singapore Pte, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte, Nomura Singapore and Societe Generale.

Acceptance of the application is subject to being complete in all respects and submission of the relevant required documents​​, said the fund house.

