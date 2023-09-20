Ashoka Buildcon Limited has received notifications of an award from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for the ‘Development of Distribution Infrastructure under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) for Loss Reduction Works’ across various Circles in Maharashtra. The awarded projects and their corresponding amounts are as follows:

1. Yavatmal Circle, Amravati Zone: ₹167.02 crore

2. Nashik Urban Circle, Nashik Zone: ₹134.43 crore

3. Latur Circle, Latur Zone: ₹170.99 crore

4. Osmanabad Circle, Latur Zone: ₹173.26 crore

The total accepted Contract Value for all the aforementioned projects is ₹645.70 crore (excluding GST). The shares were up by 0.52 per cent to ₹106.15 at 11.50 am on the BSE.

