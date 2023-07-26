Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited’s (BHEL) share price went up by 2.41 per cent after the company announced successful synchronising of the 660 MW Unit-2 of the 1,320 MW Maitree Super Thermal Power Project (STPP) in Bangladesh. The synchronisation was achieved ahead of the committed timeline.

The Maitree STPP, a joint venture between the Bangladesh Power Development Board and NTPC Limited, symbolises cooperation between India and Bangladesh. The project also incorporates various measures to mitigate environmental impacts.

The share price went up by 2.41 per cent to ₹100 at 12:35 p.m. on BSE.