Broker's call: HeidelbergCement (Buy)

How Amazon India is going green, one box at a time
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
Cholamandalam Securities
HeidelbergCement (Buy)
Target: ₹200
CMP: ₹177.30
HeidelbergCement’s revenue for Q1-FY21 fell by 30.2 per cent Y-o-Y to reach ₹410 crore as against ₹580 crore in Q1-FY20, due to fall in volume (nearly 32 per cent); this was in part due to the shutdown in April. PAT dropped by 38.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹48.90 crore. During the quarter healthy demand recovery seen in the central region on the back of pre-monsoon work and rural housing demand going up.
On a per tonne basis, gross realization increased by 2.4 per cent whereas total operating cost (incl. freight) increased by 1.8 per cent resulting in EBITDA of ₹1,264 per tonne as compared to ₹1,253 per tonne in Q1-FY20. Concerted efforts to optimise costs supported HCIL; however, decrease in volume negatively impacted the operating leverage. On a per tonne basis, increased fixed cost is partially offset by lower raw materials and power & fuel costs.
HCIL's net cash increased to ₹160 crore as of June 30, 2020, while company continued to operate on negative net working capital.
For FY21 the management expects the outlook to remain uncertain.
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
About a dozen cities in the country are in the process of reclaiming their native biodiversity to mitigate ...
The Indian wearables market in 2019 saw a record year of growth, which research firm IDC said had grown 177 ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Government employees get full tax exemption on quitting, while others get only a partial tax break
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
The bellwether indices extended their strong surge over the past week, but face hurdles
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...