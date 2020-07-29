Stocks

Broker's call: HeidelbergCement (Buy)

| Updated on July 28, 2020 Published on July 29, 2020

Cholamandalam Securities

HeidelbergCement (Buy)

Target: ₹200

CMP: ₹177.30

HeidelbergCement’s revenue for Q1-FY21 fell by 30.2 per cent Y-o-Y to reach ₹410 crore as against ₹580 crore in Q1-FY20, due to fall in volume (nearly 32 per cent); this was in part due to the shutdown in April. PAT dropped by 38.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹48.90 crore. During the quarter healthy demand recovery seen in the central region on the back of pre-monsoon work and rural housing demand going up.

On a per tonne basis, gross realization increased by 2.4 per cent whereas total operating cost (incl. freight) increased by 1.8 per cent resulting in EBITDA of ₹1,264 per tonne as compared to ₹1,253 per tonne in Q1-FY20. Concerted efforts to optimise costs supported HCIL; however, decrease in volume negatively impacted the operating leverage. On a per tonne basis, increased fixed cost is partially offset by lower raw materials and power & fuel costs.

HCIL's net cash increased to ₹160 crore as of June 30, 2020, while company continued to operate on negative net working capital.

For FY21 the management expects the outlook to remain uncertain.

Published on July 29, 2020
HeidelbergCement India Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
MCX-Natural gas faces a key resistance ahead