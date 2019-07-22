Stocks

BSE signs pact with Shanghai Stock Exchange

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 22, 2019 Published on July 22, 2019

Leading stock exchange BSE on Monday said it has signed a pact with Shanghai Stock Exchange to co-operate and enhance understanding of activities in each other’s market.

Under the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding), the two exchanges shall conduct joint research to explore the possibility of further cooperation for growth of markets and support the development of small and medium enterprises, the bourse said in a statement.

Besides, it will also focus on dual listing, development of fixed income market, development of joint trading platform for off-shore RMB (Renminbi) products, it said. “The BSE-Shanghai engagement would benefit global investors, facilitate co-operation between the parties and enable coordination of exchange of information,” BSE CEO and MD Ashishkumar Chauhan said.

