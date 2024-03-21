Castrol India Ltd, a subsidiary of the bp group, has announced its association with Mumbai Indians (MI) as the ‘official performance partner’ for the upcoming cricketing league, IPL 2024, commencing on March 22, 2024.

The emblems of bp and Castrol will be visible on the lead leg of all player’s official gear throughout the league 2024 season.

Rohit Talwar, Vice President and Head of Marketing of Castrol India Limited, said, “We are thrilled to associate with Mumbai Indians, a team synonymous with excellence in the most celebrated cricketing league. We wholeheartedly support the team in their endeavour for the tournament.”

A spokesperson of Mumbai Indians remarked, “We are thrilled to welcome Castrol and bp join us. Their global market dominance, coupled with our expansive fan base, presents a unique opportunity for them to reach out to a captive fan base through the partnership with MI.”

Castrol India stock rose 1.88 per cent on the NSE as of 9.34 am to trade at ₹194.80.