Stocks

CCL Products board meet on January 19

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on January 11, 2022

The board will approve un-audited financial results for the third quarter

The board of directors of CCL Products (India) Limited, a leading coffee products company, will meet on January 19 through video conferencing to consider and approve un-audited financial results of the company for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The board will consider and an interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22, the company informed the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Tuesday.

Published on January 11, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

CCL Products (India) Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like