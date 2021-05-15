Devyani International files for IPO

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
New Delhi-based Devyani International Ltd (DIL), the largest franchisee of American fast-food major Yum Brands, has filed draft papers with market regulator to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).
The company intends to raise up to ₹1,400 crore through the offering, sources close to the development said.
DIL intends to raise up to ₹400 crore through a fresh issue, and issue another 12.53 crore shares through an Offer For Sale (OFS). The shareholders offloading stake through the OFS are Dunearn Investments (Mauritus) Pte. Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings, and promoter RJ Corp, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed with Sebi.
The price band for the offer would be decided through a book-building process, it said.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, CLSA India Pvt Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd are the book running lead managers and Link Intime India is the registrar to the issue.
The company proposes to use about ₹357.83 crore to repay debt, and general corporate purposes.
DIL commenced its relationship with Yum in 1997, opening its first Pizza Hut store in Jaipur and currently operates 297 Pizza Hut stores. The company is also a franchisee of the Costa Coffee brand, with 44 Costa Coffee stores and 264 KFC stores as of March 31, 2021.
DIL owns brands such as Vaango, Food Street, Masala Twist, Ile Bar, Amreli and Ckrussh Juice Bar, and has 692 stores across 26 states in India, with presence in Nepal and Nigeria.
In FY21, DIL’s business from the core brands (India and global) accounted for 94.19 per cent of its revenues from operations and delivery sales represented 70.20 per cent of the revenues.
Despite the pandemic, the company has continued to expand its store network and has opened 109 stores across its core brand business in the last six months. KFC and Pizza Hut were among the earliest to rollout contactless delivery in May and June 2020, respectively, it said in the DRHP.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
The production version of new small van model series will debut in 2022
The bike provides the riders with three different preset riding styles
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
The virus might have spared plant life, but India’s central government hasn’t
Karnataka’s best known tourist destination offers a melange of experiences across drama, faith, heritage, food ...
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...