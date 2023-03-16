Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches on officials of Franklin Templeton who withdrew money before winding up six debt schemes, sources said.

Market regulator SEBI was probing Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund (FTMF) and its executives with regard to the ‘unusual withdrawals’ from the six debt schemes before it announced the suspension of redemption in them on April 23, 2020.

The market regulator had also issued show-cause notices (SCNs) to two other large institutions in the matter.

Also read Franklin Templeton to pay ₹88 crore to two suspended debt scheme investors

Some of the top management executives named in the ED’s First Information Report (FIR), include FT President Sanjay Sapre, CEO Jayaram Iyer, and Head of APAC Distribution Vivek Kudva.

Other executives who are also charged with provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act are Radhakrishnan Venkada, Pradip Pannalal Shah, Tabassum Abdulla, and Santosh Das Kamath.

SEBI’s probe against FTMF is based on the revelations made in the forensic audit report of Chokshi and Chokshi LLP, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The audit has revealed that more than ₹15,300 crore, or over $2 billion, was withdrawn from the six debt schemes of FTMF just a few weeks before the announcement of the suspension of redemption in these schemes.

FT AMC owed nearly $5 billion or ₹39,085 crore to more than 3 lakh investors of its six debt schemes that were abruptly shut down in April 2020. But before the fund shut its six debt schemes, some top officials withdrew their own money from it, which is under investigation.

The audit has found these redemptions ‘unusual’ since they were over three times the usual levels reported by the fund.

The audit report has been kept under wraps by SEBI so far, even as FTMF investors have been seeking its disclosure. The show-cause notices were issued in December 2021.

Related Stories Six suspended debt schemes: Franklin Templeton to soon disburse ₹684 cr No commission for distributors after suspension of schemes, rules SC READ NOW

The audit report has said that redemptions totalled ₹9,826 crore across the six schemes in March 2020 and ₹5,531 crore the following month. Comparatively, the previous financial year saw redemptions of ₹3,255 crore in March and ₹2,378 crore in April.

The forensic audit was part of the SEBI investigation into FTMF’s dealings between 2018 and 2020. SEBI had ordered the forensic audit in May 2020 after investors complained of fraud and malpractice by FTMF.

Related Stories Franklin Templeton owes ₹39,085 cr, claim investors To file plea with SAT to recover the full amount READ NOW