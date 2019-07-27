Stocks

What to Watch: Focus on Granules due to USFDA observation

| Updated on July 26, 2019 Published on July 27, 2019

 

Granules India on Friday informed the exchanges that its Bonthapally facility (Hyderabad, Telangana) has been issued one observation following an inspection by the USFDA.

The US Food and Drug Administration inspected the facility from July 22 to 26 and handed out one observation which is ‘procedural in nature’. The company will respond to this observation within the stipulated time. Shareholders of Granules will monitor the development.

Published on July 27, 2019
Granules India Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
What to Watch: ICICI Bank, Escorts, MOIL results on Saturday