What to Watch: Focus on Granules due to USFDA observation

Granules India on Friday informed the exchanges that its Bonthapally facility (Hyderabad, Telangana) has been issued one observation following an inspection by the USFDA.

The US Food and Drug Administration inspected the facility from July 22 to 26 and handed out one observation which is ‘procedural in nature’. The company will respond to this observation within the stipulated time. Shareholders of Granules will monitor the development.