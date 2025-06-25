HDB Financial Services IPO GMP Day 2 Live Updates: The ₹12,500 crore IPO of HDFC Bank’s subsidiary, HDB Financial Services, opened for public subscription today June 25, 2025. Concludes on June 27, 2025.

Subscription data

The IPO has been subscribed 0.37 times, as it received bids for 4.86 crore shares against 13.04 crore shares on offer. NII portion was booked 0.76 times, retail 0.30 times, employee portion 1.77 times, shareholders’ portion 0.70 times and QIBs 0.01 times.

Anchor portion

HDB Financial Services, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, has garnered ₹3,369 crore from anchor investors.

Price band, issue size

The price band is fixed at ₹700-₹740 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company is valued at ₹61,400 crore.

The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 2,500 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of ₹10,000 crore by promoter HDFC Bank. At present, HDFC Bank holds a 94.36% stake in HDB Financial Services, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) arm of the bank.

Book-running lead managers of the IPO

JM Financial, BNP Paribas, BofA Securities India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt Ltd, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India, Morgan Stanley India Company, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd, Nuvama Wealth Management, and UBS Securities India are managing the company’s IPO.

Use of funds

The company proposes to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue to strengthen its Tier-I capital base. This will support future capital needs, including additional lending, to support business growth.

After the proposed IPO, HDB Financial Services will continue to be a subsidiary of the bank.

Listing date

The shares are expected to debut on the BSE and NSE on July 2, 2025.

Scroll down for more