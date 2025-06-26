+ 785.99
Lupin Ltd on Thursday said it has launched its generic version of Prucalopride tablets used to treat chronic idiopathic constipation in the US market after the recent approval by the country's health regulatory.
The Mumbai-based company has launched Prucalopride tablets of strengths 1 mg and 2 mg in the US, following the recent approval of its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) from the USFDA, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.
These Prucalopride tablets are bioequivalent to Motegrity tablets, 1 mg and 2 mg, of Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A. Inc and are indicated for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) in adults, it added.
Citing IQVIA MAT April 2025 data, the company said Prucalopride tablets, 1 mg and 2 mg, had estimated annual sales of $184 million in the US.
Published on June 26, 2025
