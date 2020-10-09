Indiabulls HF sells more in OakNorth

Indiabulls Housing Finance on Friday said it has sold further stake in OakNorth Bank to Riva Capital Partners V, LP, US, for ₹441 crore. The sale proceeds will be accretive to the regulatory net worth and the CRAR of the company, it said in a regulatory filing. With the latest stake sale, Indiabulls HF has raised a total of ₹2,273 crore as fresh equity in September and October 2020 and has used it to add to the regulatory equity capital. The fund raise includes ₹683 crore through QIP and ₹1,590 crore through sale of stake in OakNorth. Shares of Indiabulls HF closed 3.92 per cent higher at ₹154.90 on BSE.