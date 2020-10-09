Stocks

Indiabulls HF sells more in OakNorth

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 09, 2020 Published on October 09, 2020

Indiabulls Housing Finance on Friday said it has sold further stake in OakNorth Bank to Riva Capital Partners V, LP, US, for ₹441 crore. The sale proceeds will be accretive to the regulatory net worth and the CRAR of the company, it said in a regulatory filing. With the latest stake sale, Indiabulls HF has raised a total of ₹2,273 crore as fresh equity in September and October 2020 and has used it to add to the regulatory equity capital. The fund raise includes ₹683 crore through QIP and ₹1,590 crore through sale of stake in OakNorth. Shares of Indiabulls HF closed 3.92 per cent higher at ₹154.90 on BSE.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 09, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.