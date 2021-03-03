IPO-bound Lodha Developers seeks to drop Abhinandan from promoter group

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Lodha Developers, India’s one of largest real-estate companies that has now been rechristened as Macrotech Developers, has made an application to market regulator SEBI seeking permission to drop Abhinandan Lodha from the promoter group. Abhinandan is the younger sibling of Abhishek Lodha, MD of Macrotech and eldest son of Mangal Prabhat Lodha, the founder promoter of Lodha Group.
While the company and its MD Abhishek Lodha did not reply on the question of any family dispute or settlement being the reason to drop the name of his younger brother from promoter category, source in the know said there could have been a settlement worked out under which the younger sibling is giving up the promoter tag.
The net debt of Macrotech is more than ₹16,000 crore. As per its FY20 annual report, its consolidated revenues stood at ₹12,486 crore. Macrotech has been involved in luxury projects including the Trump Towers in Mumbai and Grosvenor House in London.
This is the third attempt by the company to raise money via IPO and it filed a draft red herring prospectus with SEBI on February 16. According to a disclosure on page 213 of the prospectus, Macrotech has sought “exemption under Regulation 300 of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) ICDR Regulations from considering and disclosing Abhinandan as a member of the ‘promoter group’ of the company and body corporate in which he or any Hindu undivided family or firm where he is a member.”
In other words, Macrotech or its group companies are disassociating from Abhinandan. To a query from BusinessLine, the company said, “There is no shareholding of Abhinandan Mangal Prabhat Lodha in the company – Macrotech Developers Limited.” Responding to the query on whether Abhinandan had refused to sign any documents related to the IPO, the company said, “Abhinandan has provided all required documents from members of the promoter group for the purposes of the IPO.”
However, disclosures on the prospectus show that Abhinandan was allotted several shares in the company in the past along with his elder brother and father. But it is likely that there has been an internal transfer of shares later and Abhinandan has exited his holding.
Reportedly, the Lodha Group had issued a statement to a leading Mumbai based daily in 2015 wherein it said that Abhinandan would focus on the financial services arm of the group including the listed finance company Roselabs and Abhishek would be involved with real estate.
As per the latest shareholding of Roselabs, Macrotech owns 75 per cent stake. Abhinandan could not be reached for comments.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
* From March to September for a period of 28 weeks the Atlantis ballroom was turned into an artist’s studio ...
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...