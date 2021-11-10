IPO screener: Nykaa listing today; Last day for Paytm IPO

FSN E-Commerce Ventures: Will it be at a healthy premium?

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, owners of Nykaa, will be listed on the bourses on Wednesday. The company has fixed the IPO price as ₹1,125, at the upper end of the price band of ₹1,085-1,125 a share. Analysts and traders are expecting the stock to list with a strong premium for Nykaa.

The IPO saw a robust response from all categories of investors with institutional portion and retail investors portions subscribing 91 times and 12 times, respectively. The non-institutional investors quota was subscribed by 112 times.

The company will use the funds for investments in subsidiaries to set up new retail stores and repayment or prepayment of outstanding borrowings. The equity shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited will be listed and admitted to dealings under ‘B’ Group of securities, BSE said.

Paytm Subscribed 48%

Country’s largest ever IPO of One97 Communications (Paytm) was subscribed 48 per cent on second day of issue opening. Today is the last day for subscription. The IPO price band was fixed at Rs 2,080-2,150 and the market lot is 6 shares.

One97 Communications plans to raise Rs 18,300 crore from the issue – the largest ever in Indian IPO history.

The portion reserved for retail investors saw a better response by getting subscription of 1.23 times while QIBs and non-institution quota received bids for 0.46 per cent and 0.05 per cent respectively.

While 75 per cent has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.

The IPO comprises issuance of fresh equity shares worth Rs 8,300 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 10,000 crore by existing shareholders including its founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma along with Ant Financials, Alibaba, Elevation Capital, and SAIF III Mauritius Company, Saif Partners and BH International Holdings.

Anchor investors

On Friday, Paytm, has raised Rs 8,235 crore from 122 anchor investors by allocating 3.83 crore shares at Rs 2,150 a share.

Sapphire IPO subscribed by 49% on Day 1

The Rs 2,073-crore IPO of Sapphire Foods India Ltd, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut outlets, was subscribed 49 per cent at the end of Day 1 subscription, thanks to a strong response from retail investors.

The Sapphire issue, with a price band of Rs 1,120-1,180 a share will close on Thursday. Market lot is 12 shares.

The quota reserved for retail investors saw a subscription of 2.59 times while QIBs and NIIs portion received just 0.02 per cent and 0.05 per cent.

The initial public offering (IPO) will be entirely an offer of sale (OFS) of 1,75,69,941 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders. QSR Management Trust will sell 8.50 lakh shares, Sapphire Foods Mauritius Ltd will offload 55.69 lakh shares, WWD Ruby Ltd will divest 48.46 lakh shares and Amethyst will offer 39.62 lakh shares.

In addition, AAJV Investment Trust will sell 80,169 shares, Edelweiss Crossover Opportunities Fund will offload 16.15 lakh shares and Edelweiss Crossover Opportunities Fund-Series II will divest 6.46 lakh shares.

Sapphire Foods India has raised Rs 933 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO rollout on Tuesday.

Latent View Analytics raises Rs 267 crore from anchor investors

Latent View Analytics will be third public issue to open for subscription this week. The price band for the offer, which closes on November 12, has been fixed at Rs 190-197 a share. The company aims to raise Rs 600 crore through the IPO comprising a fresh issue of Rs 474 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 126 crore by selling shareholders.

Market lot is 76 shares.

Latent View Analytics on Tuesday raised Rs 267.01 crore from 34 anchor investors. The company, following consultation with merchant bankers, has finalised allocation of 1,35,53,898 equity shares to anchor investors, at Rs 197 a share, the upper end of the price band.

Among the anchor investors included Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, Axis Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential, Kotak Mutual Fund, Nippon Life, Mirae Asset, SBI Life Insurance, Bajaj Alliance Life Insurance, DSP MF, Franklin, Motilal Oswal MF, UTI MF and Edelweiss Trusteeship.