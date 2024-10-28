Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Limited (KMEW) has been awarded a ₹147.43 crore contract from the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) for fairway maintenance of two stretches along National Waterway-1. The contract, announced on October 28, covers the Sultanganj-Mahendrapur (74 km) and Mahendrapur-Barh (71 km) stretches of River Ganga.

The shares of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Limited (KMEW) were trading at ₹1795 up by ₹102.55 or 6.06 per cent on the BSE today at 2.11 pm.

The three-year contract, which is extendable by two more years, marks KMEW’s third agreement with IWAI, bringing their total managed waterway stretch to 365 kilometers. The company will deploy three cutter suction dredgers and three work boats for the project.

This latest award has pushed KMEW’s order book with IWAI beyond ₹270 crores, establishing it as one of the authority’s major dredging contractors. The project falls under the World Bank-funded Jal Marg Vikas Project, which aims to enhance inland waterway capacity.

CEO Sujay Kewalramani noted that this represents KMEW’s largest domestic contract to date. Founded in 2015, KMEW has evolved from a ship-repair unit to a comprehensive marine engineering company, serving clients including the Ministry of External Affairs and various port trusts across India.

The contract involves maintenance dredging and river conservancy measures to ensure safe vessel navigation along the specified stretches.