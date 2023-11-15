Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd, operating through its subsidiary Knowledge Dredging Co WLL, was awarded a letter of intent (LOI) from NASS Corporation BSC for the supply of dredged marine sand in Bahrain. This contract, worth Rs 66.38 crore, is set to extend over five years, with operations scheduled to commence in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24.

It is the company’s sixth contract for supply of dredged marine sand in Bahrain, contributing to an order book of Rs 450 crore for the next five years.

Sujay Kewalramani, CEO of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd, said, “Our primary focus revolves around achieving success in the dredging industry and ensuring the timely execution of secured projects, paving the way for future endeavours and establishing a significant position within the industry.”

However, the shares were down by 5.97 per cent to Rs 1,238 at 3.20 pm on the BSE.

