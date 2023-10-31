Larsen & Toubro’s Hydrocarbon Business has been awarded a Letter of Intent for an onshore project in the Middle East, following a recent award for a Gas Compression plant.

The project encompasses engineering, procurement, and construction for a Gas Processing Plant, including various components like Inlet Separation Facilities, Booster Compression System, Amine Gas Recovery Unit, Dehydration Unit, Mercury Removal Unit, NGL Recovery Unit, and Sales Gas Compression System. These facilities will be integrated with existing Gas Processing Plants.

Subramanian Sarma, Whole-Time Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Energy), said, “In the ever-evolving landscape of the oil and gas sector, this twin wins for LTEH demonstrates our execution and delivering capabilities of ultra mega projects. It drives us to constantly strive for excellence, to innovate, and to deliver solutions that exceed customer expectations.”

However, the shares were down by 0.21 per cent to ₹2920.15 at 11.20 am on the BSE.