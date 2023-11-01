Rattanindia Enterprises Ltd.’s shares were up by 8.80 per cent after the company’s Throttle Aerospace Systems (TAS) secured type-certification from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for its multipurpose drone, DOPO. The drone, classified as ‘Small’ and weighing less than five kilograms, is designed for applications in Survey, Mapping, Inspection, Agriculture, Surveillance, and Disaster Management.

The drone has a flying time of 49 minutes and the can map 1.5 sq kms in a single flight, TAS caters to clients in the Defence, Government, Enterprise, and Institutional sectors across India.

Anjali Rattan, Business Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited said, “We are thrilled to receive the prestigious DGCA’s certification and approval for the quality and performance of our drone, DOPO. This certification is a testament of our unwavering dedication towards ensuring the highest standard of safety, reliability and performance of our products and services. This reflects our company’s commitment to meet and exceed regulatory standards while delivering cutting-edge solutions to our customers through our Make-in-India products.”

The shares were up by 8.80 per cent to ₹56 at 9.50 am on the BSE.

