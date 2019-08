ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has reduced its stake in Redington India.

In a disclosure to the exchanges, the company said ICICI Prudential has sold 87.52 lakh shares on August 20. Following the stake sale, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance’s stake in the company reduced to 5.323 per cent from 7.369 per cent.

Shares of Redington slipped 2.22 per cent at ₹103.40 on the BSE.