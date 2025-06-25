Lulu Group is set to open its IT Twin Towers at SmartCity in Kochi. State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the project on Saturday.

Set up at an investment of ₹1,500 crore, the project will have South India’s tallest IT office towers.

Located within the SmartCity Kochi SEZ, the Lulu IT Twin Towers rise to a height of 152 metres and comprise two identical towers of 30 floors each. Spanning over 12.74 acres, the towers offer a built-up area of 3.5 million sq ft and 2.5 million sq ft of leasable space. The project is envisioned as a future-ready hub for IT and AI-driven enterprises, the company said in a press release.

With the capacity to accommodate over 30,000 IT and ITeS professionals, the towers will host leading global technology firms, including companies at the forefront of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics. The project aligns with Kerala’s larger vision to emerge as a new-age innovation hub.

Kochi presents a compelling advantage with its strong talent pool. “Our vision is to create over 50,000 professional employment opportunities through Lulu IT Parks over the next three years,” said Abhilash Valiyavalappil, Director & CEO of LuLu IT Parks.

“Beyond talent, Kochi stands out for its cost-effective living compared to other major metros, efficient metro and water metro connectivity, a thriving culinary landscape, and world-class hospitality infrastructure. These combined advantages establish Kochi on the global technology map,” he said.

“With state-of-the-art infrastructure, global-scale capacity, and integrated smart systems, the project is designed to support the world’s leading technology and AI enterprises. This development reflects Lulu’s long-term commitment to building future-ready ecosystems that generate more employment, attract global partnerships, and position the region as a key player in the world technology sector,” said Abdul Rehman, Director & COO of Lulu IT Parks.

Currently, Lulu operates Cyber Tower 1 and Cyber Tower 2 at Kochi Infopark, which houses leading global companies and provides employment to 13,800 professionals.

