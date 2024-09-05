Reliance Industries Share Price/ RIL share price Today Live Updates for September 5, 2024: Shares of Reliance Industries will be the focus. The company’s board will meet today, September 5, 2024, to consider and approve bonus issue, RIL informed the exchanges ahead of its AGM on August 29, 2024. In addition, Reliance Industries has been granted approval to set up a battery manufacturing facility for up to 10 GW under the Rs 3,620 crore-Production Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme for ACC Battery Storage, the Government said on Wednesday.