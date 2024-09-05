Reliance Industries Share Price/ RIL share price Today Live Updates for September 5, 2024: Shares of Reliance Industries will be the focus. The company’s board will meet today, September 5, 2024, to consider and approve bonus issue, RIL informed the exchanges ahead of its AGM on August 29, 2024. In addition, Reliance Industries has been granted approval to set up a battery manufacturing facility for up to 10 GW under the Rs 3,620 crore-Production Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme for ACC Battery Storage, the Government said on Wednesday. 

  • September 05, 2024 11:09

    Reliance Industries Stock Outlook as at 11 am: Trades flat

    Reliance Industries stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹3,026.30 as at 11.08 am.

  • September 05, 2024 10:20

    Stock market live updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat on Thursday

  • September 05, 2024 10:13

    Reliance Industries in focus: RIL board will meet today to consider bonus issue

    Reliance Industries board will meet today, September 5, 2024, to consider and approve an issue of bonus shares to shareholders in the ratio of 1:1. 

  • September 05, 2024 10:12

    RIL stock in focus: Reliance Industries stock featured among stocks that will see some action today

    Reliance Industries Limited has been granted approval to set up a battery manufacturing facility for up to 10 GW under the Rs 3,620 crore-Production Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme for ACC Battery Storage, the government said on Wednesday. The Ministry of Heavy Industries had received bids from seven bidders under global tender for Production Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme for 10 GWh Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) manufacturing, with a maximum budgetary outlay of Rs 3,620 crore, announced on January 24, 2024.

  • September 05, 2024 10:10

    Reliance Industries stock trades flat on the NSE trading at ₹3,033.50 as at 10 am.

