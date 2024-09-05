eliance Industries Share Price/ RIL share price Today Live Updates for September 5, 2024: Shares of Reliance Industries will be the focus. The company’s board will meet today, September 5, 2024, to consider and approve bonus issue, RIL informed the exchanges ahead of its AGM on August 29, 2024. In addition, Reliance Industries has been granted approval to set up a battery manufacturing facility for up to 10 GW under the Rs 3,620 crore-Production Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme for ACC Battery Storage, the Government said on Wednesday.
ALL UPDATES
- September 05, 2024 11:09
Reliance Industries Stock Outlook as at 11 am: Trades flat
Reliance Industries stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹3,026.30 as at 11.08 am.
- September 05, 2024 10:20
Stock market live updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat on Thursday
Track bl’s stock market live updates here
- September 05, 2024 10:13
Reliance Industries in focus: RIL board will meet today to consider bonus issue
Reliance Industries board will meet today, September 5, 2024, to consider and approve an issue of bonus shares to shareholders in the ratio of 1:1.
- September 05, 2024 10:12
RIL stock in focus: Reliance Industries stock featured among stocks that will see some action today
Reliance Industries Limited has been granted approval to set up a battery manufacturing facility for up to 10 GW under the Rs 3,620 crore-Production Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme for ACC Battery Storage, the government said on Wednesday. The Ministry of Heavy Industries had received bids from seven bidders under global tender for Production Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme for 10 GWh Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) manufacturing, with a maximum budgetary outlay of Rs 3,620 crore, announced on January 24, 2024.
Read more
- September 05, 2024 10:10
Reliance Industries stock trades flat on the NSE trading at ₹3,033.50 as at 10 am.
SHARE
- Copy link
- Email
- Facebook
- Telegram
- LinkedIn
- WhatsApp
- Reddit
Published on September 5, 2024
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.