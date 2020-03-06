Stocks

Company news: SABIC

SABIC, a major shareholder in Clariant AG, ultimate holding company of Clariant Chemicals (India), recently announced having increased its investment in Clariant AG to approximately 31.5 per cent. “As for any investor, it is SABIC’s right to buy or sell shares,” the company said in a release to the stock exchanges. Shares of Clariant Chemicals closed 1.37 per cent higher at ₹348.60 on the BSE.

