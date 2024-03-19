BSE Sensex dipped 708.27 pts or 0.97 per cent to trade at 72,040.15 as of 12.12 p.m. on Tuesday, while NSE Nifty 50 traded at 21,831.70, down by 224.00 or 1.02 per cent.

Nifty mid-cap index 100 fell 1.30 per cent to trade at 45,896.95, and the small-cap 100 index declined 1.03 per cent to trade at 14,609.50. All sectoral indices continued to trade negative, with Nifty IT and FMCG down over 2 per cent.

Shares of Bajaj Finance (higher by 1.18 per cent), Bharti Airtel (0.79%), Bajaj Auto (0.79%), Hindalco (0.51%), and Kotak Bank (0.50%) were major gainers on the NSE as of 12.14 p.m., while Nestle India (-3.93%), Tata Consumer Products (-3.57%), BPCL (-3.52%), TCS (-3.24%), and Cipla (-2.79%) were the major laggards.

Of the 3,787 stocks traded on the BSE as of 12.18 p.m. on Tuesday, 1,158 stocks advanced, 2,509 declined, and 120 remained unchanged. 86 stocks had hit 52-week high, and 54 stocks hit 52-week low. In addition, 304 stocks hit the lower circuit, and 187 traded in the upper circuit.

The major stocks that hit a 52-week high on the NSE include Nagreeka Exports (higher by 19.89 per cent), D P Abhushan (6.43%), Anup Engineering (2.12%), Force Motors (1.13%), InterGlobe Aviation (1.35%) and Bharti Airtel (0.78%).

Bharti Airtel has announced that it deployed additional sites in Surat district.

Stocks to Watch

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA) informed that its subsidiary Utkal Coal Limited has received ₹131.52 crore from Ministry of Coal, as part compensation towards land for Utkal ‘C’ coal block. IMFA stock declined 0.60 per cent to trade at ₹564.35 on the NSE as of 12.28 pm.

Taylormade Renewables Ltd informed the stock exchange that the promoters of the company have filed a patent application for improvement in sugar manufacturing process aimed at increasing yield and improving sugar quality without the use of harmful chemicals in sugar manufacturing process. Stock traded at ₹507.80 on the BSE, lower by 1.02 per cent as of 12.37 pm.

Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS) received the certificate of approval from the Development Commissioner, GIFT SEZ, Gandhinagar, to start operations from its new facility at Brigade International Finance Centre in GIFT City, Gujarat. The shares declined 2.62 per cent to trade at ₹2,850 on the NSE as of 12.40 pm.

Bondada Engineering Limited has received a contract from The Singareni Collieries Company Limited, for the supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of 67.5 MW (AC) (with 220 KV Evacuation voltage) capacity ground-based Solar PV Power Plant and 10 years Plant O&M at Mandamarri Area, SCCL, with gross order value amounting to ₹433.91 crore. Shares surged 5 per cent to trade at ₹815.05 on the BSE as of 12.50 p.m.

Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd has secured contract from NHAI for a contact worth ₹50.80 crore in the State of Assam.