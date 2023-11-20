Talbros Automotive Components Ltd’s shares were up by 14.86 per cent after the company announced the receipt of multi-year orders amounting to approximately ₹580 crore from a mix of domestic and overseas clients. These orders cover various business divisions, product segments, and joint ventures, with a planned execution period extending over the next five years, starting from FY25.

A significant portion of these orders, approximately ₹270 crore, pertains to electric vehicle (EV) products and has been secured from a leading export OEM. This deal is facilitated through the Marelli Talbros Chassis Systems Pvt Ltd joint venture. Alongside the EV orders, additional commitments include orders for forgings, heat shields, and gasket products from diverse domestic and export OEM customers.

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd, established in 1956, is a flagship manufacturing company of the Talbros Group. The company specialises in automotive and industrial gaskets, chassis, rubber products, and forgings.

The shares were up by 14.86 per cent to ₹269.80 at 12 pm on the BSE.